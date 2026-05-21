India Ready To Provide Technical Guidance, Support In Maternal, Child Healthcare: J.P Nadda

India has been "the bed of innovation" in delivering large scale healthcare interventions with equity and has much to offer the global community through evidence-based best practices, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said on Wednesday. He stressed that the country has kept women, children and adolescents at the centre of its service delivery and sustainable development goals. Nadda made the remarks during a bilateral meeting with Helen Clark, Board Chair of the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH), on the sidelines of the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva. The minister expressed readiness to provide technical guidance and support to other countries and invited PMNCH to showcase India's successful models and innovations through physical and virtual platforms.

Reaffirming India's commitment to advancing the global agenda for women's, children's and adolescents' health, the minister highlighted India's long association with PMNCH since its inception in 2005 and said the country remains proud to continue contributing meaningfully to the organisation's objectives.

"India has been the bed of innovation and delivering interventions at scale with equity and accessibility. We have kept the health of women, children and adolescents at the heart of our service delivery and sustainable development," Nadda said during the meeting.

Nadda underlined India's active leadership role in PMNCH as vice chair of its board and chair of its standing committee. He also informed that India's annual grant contribution of USD 2 million in perpetuity is currently under process and would be shared soon.

Highlighting India's public health achievements, Nadda said the country was among the first to launch a dedicated national programme for adolescents in 2014, reaching young people through facility-based, school-based and community-based interventions across the country.

Referring to progress in maternal and child health indicators, Nadda said India has recorded significant reductions in Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) and Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) at a pace surpassing global trends.

The minister said India has much to offer the global community through evidence-based best practices and successful large-scale public health interventions.

Reiterating India's commitment as PMNCH vice chair, Nadda conveyed the country's willingness to support the organisation across a range of priorities, including women's, children's and adolescents' health and the growing burden of non-communicable diseases.

He also noted that India has developed substantial technical resources and digital public health goods that could be shared globally for wider benefit.

Invoking the ancient Indian philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "the world is one family", the minister emphasised India's belief in unity, compassion and shared humanity in addressing global health challenges.

Clark appreciated India's continued leadership and contributions to global public health and acknowledged the country's important role within PMNCH and the broader global health architecture.

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