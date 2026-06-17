Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday said that USD 10 million has been announced by India for the preparedness, response, and recovery amid the ongoing Ebola outbreak at a 'Virtual Summit' organised by the African Union. The virtual summit was chaired by the African Union Chairperson and President of Burundi, Evariste Ndayishimiye.

Participated in the African Union-organised Virtual Summit of African Heads of State and Government and Partners to discuss a strong, coordinated global response to the ongoing Ebola outbreak. The Summit was chaired by the AU Chairperson and Hon'ble President of Burundi.



India… pic.twitter.com/aTK3i2jklz — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 16, 2026

In an X post, JP Nadda said that India has reaffirmed its commitment to support Africa-led efforts amid the global Ebola outbreak.

"Participated in the African Union-organised Virtual Summit of African Heads of State and Government and Partners to discuss a strong, coordinated global response to the ongoing Ebola outbreak. The Summit was chaired by the AU Chairperson and President of Burundi. India reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Africa-led efforts for outbreak preparedness, response, and recovery, and announced support of USD 10 million," he said.

Nadda noted that 45 tonnes of medical supplies have already been delivered by India and that the country stands firm to provide further assistance to fulfil nutrition, medicinal, and essential needs.

"In addition to the 45 tonnes of medical supplies already delivered, India stands ready to provide further assistance through medical and laboratory supplies, diagnostic materials, essential medicines, and nutritional support, as per the requirements of Africa CDC and countries at risk," he said.

The Union Minister said that India will also collaborate in terms of technology and capacity-building support for African institutions.

"India will also partner through technical collaboration and capacity-building support for African health institutions. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India remains committed to working together as a trusted partner in strengthening Africa's health security and resilience," he said.

Ebola disease is a viral haemorrhagic fever caused by infection with the Bundibugyo virus strain of Ebola virus. It is a serious disease with a high mortality rate. At present, no vaccines or specific treatments have been approved to prevent or treat Ebola disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain.

Meanwhile, G7 leaders and partner countries, Egypt, India, Kenya and the Republic of Korea, on Tuesday (local time) called for an urgent and coordinated international response to contain the re-emerging Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda, warning that the disease poses a serious global health security risk and requires immediate action to prevent further cross-border spread.

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