Protein often takes centre stage in conversations about healthy eating. However, experts say fibre deserves just as much attention. But do you know why fibre is so important for your health? Found mainly in plant-based foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds, fibre is a type of carbohydrate that the body cannot fully digest or absorb.

Its best-known benefits are helping prevent constipation and supporting healthy digestion, but the advantages of fibre extend far beyond that. Unlike fats, proteins and carbohydrates, fibre passes through the digestive system without being broken down.

Studies have found that eating enough fibre helps maintain a healthy weight, improve blood sugar levels and lower the risk of conditions such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes and certain cancers. Research also suggests that fibre supports gut health by feeding beneficial bacteria in the intestines, which in turn help support digestion, immunity, brain function and overall wellbeing.

How To Reach Your Daily Fibre Goal

In an Instagram post, Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared how she incorporates enough fibre into her daily meals without following a complicated diet plan.

Her day begins with a fibre-rich breakfast consisting of half an avocado (6.8g), half a cup of cooked dalia (4.1g), and half a cup of sprouts (1g), providing a total of 11.9 grams of fibre to start the day.

For lunch, she includes one katori of rajma (5.7g), two whole-wheat rotis (6.4g), and half a cup of sabji (1g), bringing the meal's total fibre content to 13.1 grams.

Her evening snack consists of a medium sweet potato, which adds another 6.6 grams of fibre.

Dinner includes 100 grams of tofu (2.3g), one cup of cooked broccoli (4.2g), and half a cup of cooked quinoa (2.6g), providing a total of 9.1 grams of fibre. Together, these foods supply 40.7 grams of fibre throughout the day.

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