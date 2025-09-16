India Might Have Highest No. Of Obese Children: What You Can Do To Prevent It

India is grappling with a significant public health issue: childhood obesity. Recent studies have highlighted the alarming rise in obesity rates among children, positioning India among the countries with the highest number of obese children globally. UNICEF warns that obesity in children may hit a peak in India by another decade if serious charge is not taken. Globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) has observed a troubling increase in childhood obesity rates. In 2022, over 390 million children and adolescents aged 5–19 years were overweight, including 160 million living with obesity. This represents a significant rise from 1990, when only 2% of children and adolescents were obese. In this article, we discuss tips to help you prevent obesity in your children as an Indian.

Actionable tips to help prevent obesity in children

1. Promote healthy, balanced meals at home

A major reason for rising childhood obesity is the shift towards calorie-dense, nutrient-poor processed foods. Instead of reaching for packaged chips and sugary drinks, parents should focus on preparing meals rich in whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes, and lean proteins. Studies from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) show that diets high in whole foods support healthy growth and help regulate body weight in children.

2. Limit sugar and junk food intake

Consumption of sugary beverages, candies, and fast foods has skyrocketed among Indian children. These foods are high in calories and low in nutrition, contributing directly to weight gain. Research by the World Health Organization (WHO) emphasises that reducing sugar intake lowers the risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and dental issues. Teach children to enjoy treats occasionally rather than daily. Make home-cooked snacks instead of store-bought UPFs.

3. Encourage regular physical activity

Physical inactivity is one of the leading causes of childhood obesity. The WHO recommends at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity for children daily. Studies published by NCBI show that regular exercise improves metabolism, strengthens muscles and bones, and helps maintain healthy body weight. Make outdoor play part of daily routine, cycling, cricket, or even a brisk walk with family.

4. Reduce screen time

Excessive use of mobile phones, TV, or computers leads to sedentary behaviour, which contributes to obesity. The ICMR suggests that screen time over 2 hours per day is linked with higher obesity rates in children due to mindless snacking and lack of movement. Set daily screen time limits (max 1-2 hours). Encourage kids to play with friends or join extracurricular activities instead of watching TV.

5. Model healthy behaviours as parents

Children learn by example. Studies confirm that when parents adopt a healthy lifestyle, children are more likely to follow. The WHO stresses that parental habits strongly influence a child's food preferences and physical activity patterns. Have family meals together, take regular walks as a family, and avoid junk food at home to set a positive example.

6. Educate about portion sizes

Overeating is a big contributor to obesity. Often, children don't recognise when they're full and tend to eat large portions. Research by AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) shows that mindful eating and appropriate portion control prevent excessive calorie intake. Serve smaller portions and encourage kids to listen to their body's hunger signals instead of finishing everything on the plate.

7. Prioritise adequate sleep

Poor sleep patterns are linked to weight gain in children. The WHO recommends 9–11 hours of sleep for children aged 5–13 years. Lack of sleep disrupts hormones that control appetite and satiety, increasing the risk of overeating and weight gain. Establish regular sleep schedules. Avoid screen exposure 1 hour before bedtime to improve sleep quality.

Preventing childhood obesity is not about imposing strict rules or depriving children of their favourite treats. Instead, it is about adopting small, sustainable changes in daily life that together build a healthier future. By focusing on prevention today, we can ensure children grow into healthier adults, reducing the burden of obesity-related diseases in India's future.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

References

Understanding the Prevalence of Childhood Obesity in India. National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI). Published 2024.

Obesity and Overweight. World Health Organization (WHO). Published 2023.

School-based interventions for preventing obesity: systematic review and meta-analysis of randomised trials. Indian Journal of Paediatrics. Published 2021.

Lifestyle Modifications for Prevention of Childhood Obesity. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Published 2019.

The Role of Parental Influence in Obesity Prevention. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Published 2022.

Effect of Screen Time on Childhood Obesity in India. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Published 2021.

Sleep Duration and Obesity in Indian Children: A Cross-sectional Study. Indian Journal of Paediatrics. Published 2020.

Impact of Mindfulness on Emotional Eating and Obesity in Children. National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI). Published 2018.