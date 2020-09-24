Immunity-Boosting Breakfast Ideas You Must Try To Stay Healthy

A healthy diet can help you boost immunity

It is often advised to consume a healthy and heavy breakfast. It is considered as the most important meal of the day. Breakfast provides you optimum energy levels to start your day and help in healthy weight management. The need to enhance immunity has been stressed enough in the past few months. A strong immune system helps you fight against diseases. It works as a defence against diseases. You can make certain modifications to your breakfast too which can help you boost immunity. Several foods, kitchen ingredients and healthy eating practices are beneficial for your immune system. Here are some tips that can help you consume an immunity-boosting breakfast.

Immunity-boosting breakfast tips

1. Add fruits to breakfast

Citrus fruits are loaded with vitamin C which works wonders for your immune system. You add a few fresh fruits to your breakfast. Add berries to oats and yogurt for a strong immune system. Some of the fruits you can consume for breakfast are- orange, apple, kiwi, raspberries, blueberries, watermelon and more.

2. Add ginger to your tea

Ginger is loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. It helps in boosting immunity as well. Ginger is loaded with several other medicinal properties. It is good for your digestion and helps fight a sore throat. You can add fresh slices of ginger to your morning tea. It will enhance the taste as well as the aroma of your tea.

3. Turmeric to smoothies

Turmeric is also known as the golden spice. It has been used for medicinal purposes for ages. It can also help boost immunity and control inflammation. You can add a small amount of turmeric to your smoothies and shakes you consume for breakfast.

4. Do not skip protein

Studies have highlighted a strong link between protein intake and better immune function. Adding protein to breakfast also promotes weight loss and helps in muscle and tissue repair. Protein bars and shakes are usually consumed post-workout for better recovery.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.