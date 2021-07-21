Hypertension: Try This Potion That Can Help You Lower Blood Pressure, Cleanse Liver, Boost Eye Health And More

Carrot juice: Potassium in this juice can help manage blood pressure numbers

Do you suffer from high blood pressure? Or are you looking at foods to nourish your eye health? The solution to both these problems lies in a glass of carrot juice. Surprised? Well, we have a good reason to suggest you this drink. Health coach Luke Coutinho considers a glass of carrot juice to be as beneficial as three whole carrots. In a Facebook Live session, Luke broke down the reasons for consuming carrot juice, the factors that help our health, and the ways to add more nutrition to the drink.

Correct juice for high blood pressure: Here's how it can help

Knowing what you eat and why you consume it are very important for optimal health. You may wonder why drinking carrot juice is preferred to eating them. According to Luke, the body struggles to break down the cellulose in raw vegetables like carrots, unless they are chewed very well. Hence, make a juice.

But why carrot juice, you may wonder? Here are a few reasons:

Carrots are rich in fibre that helps the gut bacteria and maintain gut health. That's good to reduce bloating, maintain acid levels, assimilate and absorb food and repair leaky gut syndrome.

The potassium in carrots can help maintain the health of organs like the heart, brain, and liver. Potassium is also responsible for controlling blood pressure too.

Vitamin C content in carrots boosts your immune system and science is by your side.

Bio-actives and flavonoids help in cellular level absorption of nutrients.

Carrot juice lowers the systolic end of high blood pressure.

It can help in producing enzymes that clean your liver. Hence, it is beneficial to cure jaundice, malaria, and dengue.

Carrots are rich in antioxidants that help protect your heart and cardiovascular activities.

The nutrients can help repair the DNA damaged by pollution, smoking, or radiation.

The carotenoids in the vegetables are boon to prevent macular degeneration and maintain eye health.

Carrots are very useful to diabetic patients due to their high fibre and potassium content.

Hypertension: High fibre and potassium content of carrot juice can help regulate blood pressure

Now, that you know why you should include carrot juice in your diet, let's learn how to make the perfect glass of health.

Luke suggests you add a tinge of cold-pressed oil to the juiced-up carrot. This is to enhance its absorption by our body as the nutrients are fat-soluble. If you want to ditch the oil, just have nuts after your drink as nuts are also rich in healthy fats. You can also squeeze a lemon into your drink.

If you want to add more nutrition to the drink, you can choose between ginger, pumpkin seeds, cucumber and beetroot juice. However, Luke suggests you to check your medical profile and your body requirements before deciding on a healthy glass. Make sure not to overdo or undergo it.

Just a glass of carrot juice isn't the magic potion for your life. You should also take care of your sleep, de-stress yourself, maintain an overall good diet and learn to exercise and rest the right way in order to reap the holistic benefits.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.