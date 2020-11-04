What Happens To Your Blood Pressure During Sleep? Expert Explains The Reasons Behind Fluctuations

Major fluctuations in blood pressure should be treated medically

Blood pressure reflects the state of the vessels in the person. Atherosclerosis or arteriosclerosis leads to increase in stiffness of the vessel wall leading to an increase in the pressure. Fluctuations in blood pressure are harmful to your health. It can also be a sign of some serious health condition. Do you know your blood pressure may change at night? When you are active throughout the day your blood pressure usually remains normal unless you are suffering from hypertension or hypotension. Your blood pressure is usually low at night because your body is at rest at night. But if it is not, is it something you should worry about? To understand how your blood pressure changes at night, we spoke to Dr. Monica Goel, who is a consultant physician at P.D Hinduja Hospital and MRC. Keep reading to know everything about blood pressure change during day and night.

Blood pressure at night: What is the effect?

Dr. Goel explains, "Cardiovascular and respiratory parameters of the body change during sleep, wakefulness and physical activity. There are signals sent to the brainstem which communicate these changes to the peripheral baroreceptors which in turn relate the information to the neurotransmitters. When the blood pressure is elevated, the sympathetic outflow decreases and vice versa. During NREM (non-rapid eye movement) that is during sleep parasympathetic drive increases with an associated reduction in sympathetic activity. The decline in sympathetic activity causes a dip in pressure, which is a healthy response."

"Non-dipping, rising or extreme dipping is associated with an elevated cardiovascular risk. Many times autonomic instability with fluctuations in blood pressure and respiratory rate have been reported during sleep," Dr. Goel adds.

During sleep your body is at rest which can cause changes in blood pressure

Anyone with uncontrolled hypertension should get 24 hours ambulatory blood pressure measurement done so that the medicines can be tailored to keep a good steady 24 hours of pressure control. Also, it will help determine the timing of the pressure tablets and their frequency. Lifestyle modification will help in maintaining healthy blood pressure numbers. Some of these are-

Regular exercises

Cessation of smoking

Reduced alcohol intake

Efforts to reduce stress

Less intake of food substances with high sodium content

Eat a healthy diet to regulate your blood pressure

It is also important to understand the cause of high blood pressure to fight this condition effectively. Some of the common causes include hormonal imbalance, thyroid disorders, adrenal tumors, sleep apnea, certain medications, alcohol use, smoking/tobacco chewing, unhealthy diet and sedentary lifestyle.

If you are suffering from hypertension or hypotension, it is advised to seek medical help immediately and make all necessary lifestyle changes required. Uncontrolled fluctuations in blood pressure can lead to serious chronic conditions.

