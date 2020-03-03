Hypotension: Signs And Symptoms Of Low Blood Pressure; Know How To Raise Blood Pressure Naturally

Low blood pressure can make you feel tired all the time

Low blood pressure is also called hypotension. Many experience low blood pressure but are not aware of it. It usually happens due to low blood flow to different organs. Low blood pressure can sometimes be a sign of an underlying health condition. Everyone experience low blood pressure at some point or the other. When blood pressure is low, your organs do not receive enough blood which can even cause strokes, heart attacks or kidney failure if left uncontrolled. There are several signs and symptoms your body may experience. Here are some symptoms of low blood pressure you should not ignore.

Signs and symptoms of low blood pressure

The signs and symptoms of low blood pressure are quite common which can be mistaken easily. Some of the common signs that one may experience may include-

Fainting Nausea Fatigue Blurred vision A feeling of lightheadedness Chest pain Weakness Pale skin Cold skin

Low blood pressure can make you feel more thirsty than usual

You should not ignore the symptoms of hypotension. It can be controlled very easily with some modifications in diet and lifestyle. But if you experience low blood pressure numbers very frequently you should seek medical help. Here are some ways to control your blood pressure numbers naturally.

Ways to fight low blood pressure

1. Drink plenty of water

Hydration is extremely important to maintain healthy blood pressure numbers. You should make sure that you consume enough water throughout the day. It is one of the simplest ways to improve low blood pressure numbers.

Drink plenty of water to maintain healthy blood pressure numbers

2. Salt

It is advised to reduce salt intake when your blood pressure numbers are high. You have to do the exact opposite when your blood pressure numbers are low. Consume foods that are high in sodium.

3. Caffeine

Coffee drinkers, you can enjoy your coffee if your blood pressure numbers are low. You can consume a small amount of coffee to fight low blood pressure. But too much caffeine can be harmful, instead, you can simply add some salt and lemon to a tall glass of water and drink it.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.