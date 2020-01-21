Low Blood Pressure: 7 Home Remedies That Can Regularise Your Reading Quickly

Low blood pressure: Know symptoms of low BP in order to deal with them effectively and on time

Highlights People with low blood pressure should have slightly more salt than usual

Sitting with crossed legs can help in increasing blood pressure

Consume a healthy, balanced diet in order to prevent low BP

Low blood pressure (BP) is known as hypotension. You have low blood pressure if your readings are lower than 90 mmHg and 60 mmHg. Low BP might not be as worrisome as high BP or hypertension. But, if your blood pressure is constantly low or gets low frequently, then it is may be something to look into. You need not worry about low blood pressure if you experience no symptoms. But if you feel the symptoms like feeling dizzy and fatigued, then it may be a sign that sufficient is blood is not reaching your organs.

Low blood pressure remedies: How to deal with low blood pressure at home

Under usual circumstances, you do not need medical interventions for increasing blood pressure. The following home remedies can be helpful in increasing low blood pressure:

1. Drink water: Whenever you feel symptoms of low blood pressure, you should drink some water. Water increases blood volume, which can help in reducing the risk of low BP.

Drinking sufficient water can help in dealing with low blood pressure

2. Eat small, frequent meals: If you are someone who gets low BP too often, then you need to eat small and frequent meals instead of eating meals in long gaps. Smaller meals can prevent drop in blood pressure which is associated with eating larger and heavier meals.

3. Know the symptoms well: Feeling of light-headedness, dizziness, blackout, fainting, chest pain, blurred vision, increased thirst and nausea are symptoms of low blood pressure. Be aware of these symptoms so that you can take precautionary measures at the earliest when you get low blood pressure.

4. Eat some salt: When you are experience low BP symptoms, you can consider some salt. Also, people with low BP should consider eating slightly more salt in order to maintain normal blood pressure levels.

5. Cross legs while sitting: Whenever you start getting symptoms of low BP, just try sitting with crossed legs. It can help in increasing blood pressure.

6. Avoid sudden position changes: If you are prone to risks of low blood pressure, then you must avoid sudden changes in position like sitting up or standing suddenly. It can make you feel light-headed and dizzy and even a blackout. In case of sudden changes in body position, the heart may not be able to pump blood through the body quickly enough, and this is what causes the aforementioned symptoms.

7. Avoid excessive intake of alcohol: People with low blood pressure should avoid excessive intake of alcohol as it can lower blood pressure.

Drinking alcohol can be bad for your blood pressure levels

Causes of low blood pressure

Intake of certain medications (that are either not prescribed or consumed in a way that has been prescribed), severe infections, nutritional deficiencies, prolonged bed rest, fall in blood volume and heart issues are common causes of low blood pressure.

Consume a healthy diet with all food groups, exercise regularly, sleep well, take less stress and quit smoking and alcohol to prevent blood pressure issues.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.