How To Increase Your Water Intake? Simple Tips Recommended By Our Expert

You must have heard it numerous times that drinking water is important. Not just drinking water, but drinking a minimum of 8 to 10 glasses of water every day is important for your health. However, this is not as easy as it sounds. While some people are simply too busy to take care of their water intake, let alone food intake, others find it difficult to drink more water as it comes as the cost of frequent trips to the washroom. Highlighting the "art of drinking water" is lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho in one of his live sessions on Facebook. He says, "Drinking sufficient water is one lifestyle change that can have a direct impact on your digestive system, kidney function and blood and energy levels."

Here's how you can master the art of drinking water for weight loss and good health

1. Sit down and drink

Chugging water quickly or drinking water while standing can make room for diluting your blood. Drinking water quickly can make water from blood move to cells, which can lead to swelling. Sit down and sip water slowly so that it goes down in your system slowly and efficiently.

2. Water should mix with saliva in your mouth

Drinking water quickly makes it move straight down your food pipe. You should drink water slowly so that it mixes with saliva in the mouth. This diluted saliva neutralises stomach acids. This is important for people who get acidic frequently.

3. Avoid drinking water with meals

Do not have more than 3 sips of water while having your food, recommends Luke. You can drink water either 20 to 30 minutes before your meals to see if you are confusing thirst with hunger. Natural home-cooked food is prepared with water and the body begins to digest it as and when you eat it. Have small sips of water if your food is too spicy. Also, avoid drinking water after your meals. Drink water after your meals in a gap of 30 to 45 minutes. Doing this prevents diluting digestive fluids that actually help you to digest your food.

4. Water is important pre-workout and post-workout

Drop in even a little amount of water during workout increases risk of muscle cramping. Make sure you drink sufficient water before, during and after your workout.

5. Have warm/room temperature/lukewarm water

Ayurveda suggests that drinking cold water-especially with meals-can affect your digestion. Prefer drinking warm water as it enables relaxing and contracting of muscles, thus helping food move quickly through intestines. It can prevent the heavy feeling you sometimes get even after 2 or 3 hours of eating meals.

6. Avoid overconsumption of water

Anywhere between 2 to 3 litres is the ideal water consumption. However, this also depends on your geographical location, climate, level of physical activity, time spent in air conditioned indoors, if you're on heavy medication, or Vitamin B complex and Vitamin C supplements to name a few. Luke says that colour of urine is best indicator of how much water you need to drink. The clearer the urine colour, the better it is for your hydration.

7. Have 1 to 2 glasses of lukewarm water first thing in the morning

Sit down and drink 1 or 2 glasses of warm water slowly in the morning. Digestive system is at rest in the morning. Drinking warm water can make it enter peristalsis - which is referred to involuntary constriction and relaxation of muscles in the intestines. This makes it easier for the body to digest breakfast or any other food that you are going to eat.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

