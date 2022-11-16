Hypertension: Superfoods To Manage High Blood Pressure In Winter

Hypertension: Consuming certain spices can help regulate your blood pressure

As winter is approaching, so is an aggravation of various illnesses. One of these conditions is hypertension. In winter months, lethargy, increased sodium intake as a result of feeling more hungry, and constricted blood vessels as a result of the drop in temperature are some of the main causes of high blood pressure.

In order to maintain warmth and retain heat when the temperature lowers, the body seeks to limit blood flow, which raises blood pressure. While it is impossible to avoid the weather from changing, hypertension can be controlled with a nutritious diet and an active lifestyle.

Superfoods help us improve our diet by being highly rich in nutrients. Some superfoods in particular have been proven to improve hypertension and lower high blood pressure. Continue to read this article to find out the best superfoods to eat in winter if you have hypertension.

7 winter foods to lower blood pressure numbers

1. Fenugreek

Fenugreek seeds contain a significant amount of soluble fibre, which lowers cholesterol and LDL (high-fiber) cholesterol. A diet high in fibre has also been connected to stable blood pressure levels. Methi seeds and leaves also have very low salt levels. Fenugreek can lower high blood pressure, however everyday use is not advised because it will also lower blood sugar levels. Fenugreek can be powdered and stored for a very long time.

2. Green leafy vegetables

Eat more veggies with green leaves in your diet. Consuming green veggies will help you eliminate extra sodium. Green veggies are nutrient-dense and good for your general health. Include spinach, cabbage, kale, fennel, or lettuce in your diet to lower your blood pressure.

3. Beetroot

The antioxidant content of beetroot aids in lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels, and the B vitamins enhance nerve performance. According to studies, the abundance of nitrates in beetroot causes the production of the gas nitric oxide. Your blood vessels will begin to relax and expand as a result of this gas, improving blood flow and momentarily lowering blood pressure.

4. Garlic

By consuming certain spices, you can regulate your blood pressure in a number of ways. One of these useful herbs is garlic. You can manage high blood pressure using garlic. For people who have high blood pressure, this might be helpful. You can consume raw garlic in the morning with water.

5. Oranges

This citrus fruit has a ton of advantages for your health. Patients with hypertension can benefit as well. Magnesium and vitamin B6 are abundant in oranges, both of which help to reduce blood pressure levels. Orange juice could also assist you in controlling your hypertension, according to studies. Increase your intake of oranges during the winter months to naturally lower your blood pressure.

6. Yogurt

Blood pressure can be lowered with yogurt. Your health will benefit from yogurt. There are numerous health advantages. High blood pressure relief is one of these advantages. You should incorporate low-fat curd in your diet to lower your blood pressure. It regulates blood pressure and is calcium-rich.

7. Radish

Potassium from radish helps your body maintain blood flow management and lower blood pressure, especially if you have a history of hypertension. Radish is said to calm the blood, at least according to Ayurveda. Radish can be included in salads or even comforting soups.

Add these healthy and delicious superfoods to your diet this winter if you struggle with high blood pressure.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.