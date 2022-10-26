Hypertension: 10 Food Groups That Might Worsen High Blood Pressure

Hypertension: Avoid junk foods as they are high in salt, trans fat and saturated fats

The arteries in the body are impacted by the prevalent condition of high blood pressure. Commonly named hypertension. The blood's constant pressure against the artery walls is too high if you have high blood pressure. To pump blood, the heart must work more efficiently. A blood pressure reading of 130/80 mm Hg or greater is generally regarded as hypertension.

High blood pressure raises the possibility of a heart attack, stroke, and other major health issues if left untreated. Starting at age 18, it's critical to have your blood pressure monitored at least every two years. Some people require more frequent examinations.

High blood pressure can be prevented and treated with healthy lifestyle choices like quitting smoking, exercising, and eating well. While some foods improve hypertension, some might worsen it. In this article, we list foods that might further increase your blood pressure and should be avoided.

10 foods that might further increase your blood pressure:

1. Salt

This may seem obvious if you're attempting to stick to a low-sodium diet, but it still needs to be noted. When preparing meals and snacks, many individuals have a habit of reaching for table salt, but when managing high blood pressure, it should be strictly controlled or completely avoided. Find fresh herbs and spices to flavour food.

2. Fried foods

If you have high blood pressure, you should stay away from foods that are fried since they are heavy in salt and saturated fat. Fry-free options include grilling, baking, and sautéing. Provided that you pay attention to the amount of salt in the food you're cooking in the first place, air-fryers have gained popularity and are a fantastic option. Any type of spice or breading mix ought to be minimal in sodium.

3. Junk food

Junk food is never a good choice if you're following any type of nutritional requirements. A large portion of the food offered in junk food establishments is prepared, frozen, and then fried or cooked in fat-heavy oils. They are frequently salted generously as well. These foods should be avoided because they raise blood pressure.

4. Certain condiments

Avoid the temptation to substitute other condiments when eliminating table salt. The sodium content of products like ketchup, soy sauce, salad dressing, and barbecue sauce is high. Pasta sauce and gravy are two additional foods that are very high in salt. Instead, become familiar with the various herbs and spices that can be used to flavour food.

5. Pre-prepared foods

This food group consists of frozen, processed, canned and other ready-to-eat foods. These items can be handy, but a lot of them have a lot of salt added to them to keep the flavour after canning, bottling, or freezing. Such foods lose their nutritional value when they are processed through long preparations. These foods would include canned veggies and fruits, frozen snacks, frozen meats, and so on.

6. 'Healthy' snacks

Numerous varieties of chips, crackers, and sometimes even desserts like biscuits are poor choices. Nuts are another thing to watch out for. Because they contain protein and good fats (in some nuts), those snacks may look healthier, but they may not be the best choice for people with high blood pressure. Choose products with little to no salt added.

7. Sugary foods

Sugary foods have few health advantages and increase the likelihood of unintended weight gain in consumers. Furthermore, it might aggravate high blood pressure. Sugary foods may raise blood pressure even higher than salt, according to research. High fructose corn syrup-containing foods are included in studies as a potential cause of high blood pressure.

8. Caffeine

Caffeine, a substance known to raise blood pressure, is present in soda, tea, coffee, sports drinks, and all of these. Caffeine use should be restricted in those with hypertension. If you enjoy coffee, consider switching to decaf or half-caf if you can't give it up entirely. However, there are teas without caffeine on the market, and certain types of tea naturally contain very little caffeine.

9. Saturated and trans fat

Even if you have high blood pressure, you can still consume healthy fats in your diet, but saturated and trans fats are not one of them. Both high blood pressure and high cholesterol are caused by foods that are fried in a lot of oil or by high-fat meats.

10. Alcohol

Alcohol has been shown to reduce blood pressure in small doses, but excessive use can raise it. Blood pressure can rise when more than three drinks are consumed in one session, and frequent drinking can result in long-term blood pressure problems. Additionally, alcohol and other blood pressure medications interact poorly.

Keep these foods in mind when drawing out a hypertension-friendly diet. These foods must be avoided as much as possible.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.