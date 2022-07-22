Hypertension: How To Exercise If You Have High Blood Pressure

Stretching before working out is encouraged if you have hypertension

Hypertension is one of the most common heart-related conditions in India. Hypertension causes our blood pressure to increase an unhealthy amount. Having hypertension can eventually also increase one's risk of developing more chronic heart diseases.

Exercising has been considered helpful in improving high blood pressure. However, working out with high blood pressure may affect your body. In this article, we discuss the right way to incorporate working out into your routine if you have hypertension.

Here's how to exercise if you have hypertension:

1. Warm-up

Warm is necessary if you are exercising as someone who has a heart condition. Sudden and extreme movements can be damaging to your health. Partaking in warm-up exercises before working out helps balance your blood pressure.

2. Cool down

Similar to warming up, it is also important to partake in cool-down activities. Cool down activities refer to exercises we perform after a workout session. Working out pumps up our heartbeat and increase blood pressure. Cool down exercises help gradually bring our heat beat and pressure to normal levels.

3. Stay consistent

Staying consistent is integral to working out for heart patients. Consistency ensures your body is comfortable working out and is in a habit of doing so. Lack of consistency might make it difficult for you to build the intensity of your workouts in a healthy and gradual manner.

4. Incorporate cardio

Cardio exercises are known to increase heartbeat and may be avoided by people with high blood pressure. However, cardio exercises improve our heart's health. Although, you are encouraged to slowly increase the intensity of workouts when practicing cardio.

5. Stretch

Similar to warm-up and cool-down exercises, stretching helps build our body's strength gradually. Stretching during the day may also be beneficial to your overall health including hypertension.

6. Take a break if needed

Pushing yourself each day is the right way to increase your workout's intensity. However, you must understand and respond to certain signs your body may be providing. If you feel dizzy, light-headed, or feel any pressure or pain around your neck, jaw, arm, or shoulder, we advise stopping immediately.

7. Try swimming

Swimming is one of the best workout regimes for people with high blood pressure. Swimming in a high-impact test low-intensity workout. Maintaining proper weight is necessary if you have high blood pressure. To manage the same, you must engage in fat-burning exercises such as swimming.

8. Weight training

Weight training is another effective yet low-intensity workout. Unlike cardio, weight training does not increase heartbeat or blood pressure. This makes it an easier and more comfortable way to work out for people with hypertension.

9. Try sitting exercises

If you are obese and want to work towards reducing your weight. Sitting exercises are a great way to start working out. There are many effective exercises that can be performed while sitting and might vent reduce high blood pressure.

In conclusion, exercising can help lower your high blood pressure significantly. However, high blood pressure can obstruct your workouts. It is necessary to take corrective measures and communicate with your body while exercising. Taking breaks and slowly building intensity is the right way to work out if you have hypertension.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.