Hypertension: Control Your Blood Pressure Numbers With These Dietary Changes

Uncontrolled high blood pressure can contribute to heart failure

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a common health issue impacting many individuals today. It is a significant concern due to its potential risks to overall health. Proper management and prevention strategies are essential for individuals to maintain optimal blood pressure levels and reduce the associated health risks. While medications are commonly prescribed to manage hypertension, renowned nutritionist Lovneet emphasises the importance of dietary approaches in preventing this condition. Lovneet talks about the (natural) ways to maintain blood pressure levels:

High blood pressure: Follow these tips to fight hypertension

1. Weight

Reducing those extra kilos can help deal with hypertension. Not only does shedding excess pounds lower the risk of developing hypertension, but it may also decrease the dosage requirements of antihypertensive medications.

2. Limit sodium intake:

Excessive sodium consumption can increase the risk of hypertension. Lovneet advises limiting daily sodium intake to less than 6 grams.

3. Maintain adequate calcium intake:

Low dietary calcium intake has been associated with a higher prevalence of hypertension. It is crucial to ensure an adequate intake of calcium to support healthy blood pressure levels.

4. Optimise potassium intake:

Potassium plays an important role in blood pressure regulation. Low potassium intake can raise blood pressure, while high potassium intake may help lower it. The effect of potassium varies with the direction and magnitude of change in intake.

5. Limit alcohol consumption:

Excessive alcohol consumption can contribute to hypertension. Lovneet suggests limiting daily alcohol intake to no more than 30ml for men and 15ml for women.

6. Embrace healthy fats:

Polyunsaturated fats, when consumed in moderation, can have beneficial effects on blood pressure. These fats convert to prostaglandins, which contribute to arterial vasodilation, electrolyte balance, renal renin release, and/or pressor hormone regulation, ultimately reducing blood pressure.

Maintaining a healthy diet, engaging in regular physical activity, managing stress levels, and regular monitoring of blood pressure are key components of preventing hypertension.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.