Hyperpigmentation On The Forehead? Know The Causes And The Solution

Hyperpigmentation is a condition that leads to a patch of skin becoming darker in colour than the natural skin tone. This darkening of skin forms when melanin, the pigment that produces skin colour, is produced in excess. Usually harmless, this skin condition can develop in any person. Hyperpigmentation can occur in small patches, cover large areas of the skin or even affect the entire body. One of the areas these dark patches develop is the forehead. To determine the causes of hyperpigmentation on the forehead and find its solution, dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad has shared an Instagram post.

Causes

Dr Jaishree Sharad says hyperpigmentation on the forehead can be caused by excessive exposure to sunlight or constant friction due to the wiping of sweat. People who have insulin resistance and diabetes are also likely to develop these dark patches on their faces. It's wise to check whether you are allergic to any hair colour products because it may also lead to hyperpigmentation. Balms used for relieving headaches can also cause the skin problem.

Solutions

The dermatologist says people should avoid excessively exposing themselves to the sun if they see their skin getting adversely impacted. Also, avoid wiping your forehead constantly. If you must, keep a soft wiping cloth. Try to use balms only if the headache or cold is getting worse and avoid them for milder symptoms. Hair colour with Paraphenylenediamine (PPD), a harmful chemical compound, should be avoided. Get yourself diagnosed for insulin resistance and diabetes. And avoid using foundations, oils and perfumes to see if the condition improves.

If these remedies fail to improve the skin problem, consult a dermatologist, says Dr Jaishree Sharad.

Check her post here:

These are a few helpful guidelines on some of the common skin problems. Follow these tips to keep your skin healthy and problems at bay.

