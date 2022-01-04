Do You Have Discoloured Elbows And Knees? Dr Jaishree Sharad Shares Tips To Treat Them

Discoloured elbows and knees is a very common complaint

When we talk about skincare, we often tend to focus only on our face. Multiple skincare products are available to help us achieve a fine skin tone and prevent wrinkles and delay ageing. Mostly, symptoms of these skin problems are visible on our faces. But it is important to also care for other parts of the skin issues like dark elbows and knees, which mostly remain hidden from public glare. To find a treatment for these problems, first, we need to understand the cause. Celeb dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad shared the possible causes in a new post on her social media account.

She outlines two main causes for dark elbows and knees. Dr Sharad said constant friction due to sitting cross-legged or with elbows resting on a table or kneeling can cause them to darken. Tight clothing is another major factor that causes the skin in those areas to darken.

What about the treatment? Dr Jaishree Sharad says people must ensure that while sitting their elbows do not rest on a table. Moisturise elbows, knees, and ankles 2-3 times a day. This is also necessary during winter, when the skin gets dry and rough, to avoid wear and tear. You can use moisturisers with oil, waxes, lanolin dimethicone, and ceramides.

Lanolin has long been used in skincare and cosmetics industry as an effective emollient to lock in moisture and prevent water loss. Those having sensitive skin should be careful as it may cause allergic reactions. While dimethicone works as an effective skin barrier against irritants, ceramides are made up of long-chain fatty acids and promote cellular health.

The other solutions for preventing dark elbows and knees include applying creams containing lactic acid or salicylic acid at bedtime. If you suffer from persistent darkening, try chemical peels, says Dr Jaishree Sharad.



