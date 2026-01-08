Hyderabad Study Traces Origins Of Mites And Ticks, May Help Track Future Disease Carriers

One of the largest genomic studies of arachnids conducted so far, Scientists of CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad have revealed new clues about how mites and ticks evolved and how parasitic species emerged over millions of years.

In the new study, CCMB researchers led by Dr. Siddharth Kulkarni, analyzed the genomes of 90 different arachnid species and compared genes and their order on chromosomes and traced deep evolutionary links among these organisms.

The study shows that mites and ticks fall into two distinct evolutionary groups that arose independently - Acariformes, which includes most mites, and Parasitiformes, which includes ticks and some mites.

The study will help resolving long-standing confusion about how these groups are related to other arachnids.

Understanding these evolutionary relationships can help scientists predict which species may become disease carriers in the future. As climate change alters habitats and spreads vectors into new regions, such insights are crucial for protecting human, animal, and environmental health.

Mites and ticks are not insects, but arachnids, related to spiders and scorpions. They are found almost everywhere, from homes and farms to forests. Some species spread serious diseases in humans, animals, and plants, causing major health and economic losses worldwide.

