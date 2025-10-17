Nutritionist Shares Simple Tips To Beat The Fried Food Hangover

Let us be honest – festive season or not, we have all had those nights when crispy pakoras, samosas, or fries take over our dinner plates. It feels great in the moment, but the next morning? Not so much. The post-fried-food hangover hits hard – you feel bloated, sluggish, and just a little guilty (though the food was worth it).

On Tuesday, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared a relatable and super helpful video on Instagram explaining how to bounce back “like a nutritional boss” after a fried food binge. Her tips are simple, effective and totally doable.

Here is how to deal with that fried food hangover:

1. Rehydrate Like A Pro

Nmami Agarwal says, “Fried food is equal to dehydration. Water is your new BFF.” After eating fried and salty foods, your body holds onto water, leading to bloating. So, drink plenty of water the next day to flush out excess salt and restore balance.

2. Eat Light, Eat Right

Go easy on your stomach. The nutritionist suggests focusing on fruits, fibre and gut-friendly foods. Think light meals, lots of veggies, fresh fruits and whole grains. Skip heavy or oily dishes for at least a day – your digestive system will thank you.

3. Add Potassium-Rich Foods

Potassium helps your body get rid of the extra sodium you consume. Nmami Agarwal advises including potassium-rich foods like bananas, coconut water, avocados, spinach and sweet potatoes. These not only fight bloating but also help your body feel balanced again.

4. Get Moving

You do not need an intense gym session. Nmami Agarwal says, “Move your body. No intense workout, just keep the blood flowing.” A short walk, some stretching, or light yoga helps improve digestion and boost energy levels.

Her closing line sums it up perfectly: “We live, we learn, we unfry. Until next Diwali party.”

Festive indulgence is fun – and it should be! But a little mindful recovery the next day helps your body bounce back faster. Hydrate, eat clean and move a little. Because balance is the real festive vibe.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.