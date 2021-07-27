How Much Ghee Should You Add To Your Food? Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Decodes

Ghee contains omega-3 fatty acids and several other essential nutrients

Ghee or clarified butter is believed to have originated in ancient India. It is made by slowly heating butter to a simmer. The butter used is prepared from churning layers of cream found in milk. Ghee is used in abundance in Indian cuisine. The Desi Ghee is also famous for the many health benefit it can offer. it can offer you healthy fats and much more. In India, ghee is added to cooked to foods as well as used in preparation. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared a post on Instagram recently, where she explains the proportionate amount of ghee that is healthy and ideal for consumption.

How much ghee should you eat?

In the video, she says, "Based on what we are eating, we need to add a proportionate amount of ghee. For example, if we are cooking a millet like nachni (ragi), we will add a little more ghee than what we would add to dal and rice."

Rujuta further says that ghee should be used to mainly enhance the flavour of food. However, she adds that the amount should not be so much "that it would mask the flavour of the food". She captioned the video, "How much ghee to add to your food?"

Apart from its flavour, ghee is known for its innumerable health benefits. In Ayurveda, ghee is considered medicinal and is believed to cure cough and congestion. Ghee reduces gut inflammation and promotes good gut health. It also boosts the intake of vitamin A in the body, which is beneficial for good hair growth and skin health.

Ghee also supports good heart health and reduces cholesterol. As it is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, ghee prevents major heart-related diseases as well as nourishes the brain. Read more about the amazing health benefits of using desi ghee regularly here.

Ghee is versatile in nature and can be used in cooking in several ways

Photo Credit: iStock

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.