Holi 2022: Healthy Snacking Options To Enjoy The Festival Of Colours Without Feeling Guilty

Holi is one of India's most anticipated festivals. It's not just about playing with colours, though; the festival is also about enjoying wonderful snacks and sweets. For foodies, Holi is a delight, with the menu centred on both traditional and fusion sweets and snacks. Amid all the eating, it is easy to overlook health. There are, however, healthy alternatives to the rich sweets and snacks on Holi, that are great in terms of taste as well. We've compiled a list of healthier versions of snack recipes for the festival of colours. Make these at home and treat yourself and your loved ones this Holi.

1) Baked Karanji: We all know that baked food is a healthy option as it can be made using less or no oil. This Holi, let these baked karanjis take the place of your fried gujiyas. Made with low sugar content, they would be the perfect snack for Holi. You can also pack these karanjis with fruits such as apples or pineapples for that extra dose of nutrition.

2) Oats Idli: Here's another fantastic surprise for all those calorie-conscious people. With some roasted oats, grated carrots, chopped chilies, and fresh coriander, these idlis are low on calories and high on the health quotient. Because oats are strong in minerals, vitamins, and proteins, this dish has a high nutritional value without sacrificing flavour. These low-calorie and simple oats idlis could be an ideal mid-dal snacking option on Holi.

3) Lentil and Charred Broccoli Chaat: Roasted or slightly charred broccoli is tossed in with lentils, beans, boiled potatoes and methi sprouts, sprinkled with a delicious mix of flavoured dressings. Can it get healthier than this! Broccoli is high in antibacterial and immunity-boosting properties. It contains Vitamin C, which is good for the skin, as well as fibre, which is good for weight loss. The dark green floret is also known for its cancer-preventive and DNA-damage-repair abilities.

4) Mixed Millet Bhel Puri: This is a low-fat, easy and healthy snack with the goodness of millets and ragi. While millets overall have a range of health benefits, including being gluten-free, ragi is a good source of protein and aids in muscle functioning, boosting metabolism, blood formation, weight loss, fighting anxiety and depression.

5) Moong Dal Dahi Vada: Who says you can't eat healthy food without sacrificing flavour? Instead of deep-frying, add moong dal to the urad dal and shallow fry the vada. Moong dal is high in proteins, vitamins, and minerals. Enjoy your dahi vada with a generous helping of probiotic curd.

6) Soya Idli: Healthy snacking is a crucial aspect of losing weight. You may be going to great lengths to prepare nutritious meals, but an unhealthy snack will derail both your diet and your weight-loss attempts. Due to the addition of soya, this idli is high in protein, fibre, omega-3 fatty acids and other nutrients.

7) Jowar Medley: Cook up a storm with this nutritious jowar medley, which is packed with vegetables and flavour. This snack won't make you feel guilty at all. Simply combine a cup of jowar seeds with ginger, corn, zucchini, pepper, and a pinch of salt in a mixing bowl. Jowar is gluten-free, an excellent source of fibre and helps in controlling diabetes due to its low glycemic index.

With Holi just a few days away, get set to enjoy the festival of colours with these healthy snacks. Loaded with flavours, these treats won't leave you guilty post indulgence.

