High Vitamin D Levels May Lower Breast Cancer Risk: 6 Simple Ways To Lower Breast Cancer Risk

Highlights
- Obesity is strongly linked to an increased risk of breast cancer
- To cut your risk of breast cancer, avoid smoking and alcohol
- Processed foods with high levels fat can increase risk of breast cancer
Also read: Breast Cancer: Everything You Need To Know
Besides increasing your vitamin D intake, there are a number of other ways of lowering your risk of developing breast cancer.
Here are 6 simple ways you can cut your risk of developing breast cancer.
1. Check your weight
Obesity and a large waistline are strongly linked to an increased risk of breast cancer. This is true for women who gain weight after menopause. Post-menopause, most of the estrogen comes from fat tissues. Excessive estrogen in the body can increase your risk of breast cancer. Another reason for this is insulin. High levels of insulin are seen in women who are overweight. This also adds on to breast cancer risk. Therefore, if you have a healthy BMI, maintain it. If not, try to achieve it and that will help you keep breast cancer at bay.
Also read: Weight Loss: 7 Surprising Weight Loss Tips You Must Follow
2. Exercise regularly
Any form of exercise, be it cardio, weight training, yoga, zumba or anything for that matter, practice it regularly. It will help you keep your breast cancer risk at bay. Exercising helps you maintain a healthy BMI, thereby keeping other deadly diseases at bay. A 2014 study showed that women who had a longer history of physical activity were at a lower risk of breast cancer.
3. Avoid smoking and drinking
Smoking and drinking are two serious health hazards which cannot do well to your overall health. And for women, they can increase risk of infertility and in extreme cases, breast cancer. To cut your risk of breast cancer, avoid smoking and alcohol in the first place itself. Smoking in no way is acceptable; alcohol, however, can be taken in limits.
Also read: Here's How Consuming Alcohol Can Affect Your Sex Life
4. Breastfeed your baby
Breastfeeding may sound painful, and it really is. But the best part is that breastfeeding has a number of benefits, for both, the mother and the baby. It helps the mother lose weight and more than that, it is effective in lowering breast cancer risk as well.
5. Sleep well
Lack of sleep contributes to a number of health risks. It increases the risk of obesity, depression, anxiety and more. Research shows that all these factors are linked to a higher risk of breast cancer. Aim for minimum 7 hours of sleep in a day for a healthy life.
Also read: 7 Ways Sleep Deprivation Could Harm You
6. Eat healthy food
Your diet has an important role to play when it comes to breast cancer. While some foods can increase your risk of breast cancer, some can lower the same. Healthy foods rich in vitamins, minerals and fiber cut your breast cancer risk. However, processed foods with high levels of saturated and trans fats increase your breast cancer risk.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.