High Vitamin D Levels May Lower Breast Cancer Risk: 6 Simple Ways To Lower Breast Cancer Risk

High level of Vitamin D in the body can lower the chances of developing breast cancer in women.

Vitamin D is considered to be one of the most important nutrients for overall health and well-being. But did you know that it is now linked to a lower risk of breast cancer ? Yes, the mighty sunlight nutrient could save you from contracting the deadly disease. The study was conducted between the years 2002 to 2017. Over the years, researchers checked the vitamin D levels of the participants. During this period, 77 new cases of breast cancer were diagnosed. Women with vitamin D levels above 60 ml developed breast cancer at a one-fifth lower rate as compared to women who had vitamin D levels less than 20 ml. Besides this, numerous other studies have linked low vitamin D levels with an increased risk of breast cancer.

Besides increasing your vitamin D intake, there are a number of other ways of lowering your risk of developing breast cancer.



Vitamin D, weight loss and proper sleep and decrease risk of breast cancer

Here are 6 simple ways you can cut your risk of developing breast cancer.

1. Check your weight

Obesity and a large waistline are strongly linked to an increased risk of breast cancer. This is true for women who gain weight after menopause. Post-menopause, most of the estrogen comes from fat tissues. Excessive estrogen in the body can increase your risk of breast cancer. Another reason for this is insulin. High levels of insulin are seen in women who are overweight. This also adds on to breast cancer risk. Therefore, if you have a healthy BMI, maintain it. If not, try to achieve it and that will help you keep breast cancer at bay.



2. Exercise regularly

Any form of exercise, be it cardio, weight training, yoga, zumba or anything for that matter, practice it regularly. It will help you keep your breast cancer risk at bay. Exercising helps you maintain a healthy BMI, thereby keeping other deadly diseases at bay. A 2014 study showed that women who had a longer history of physical activity were at a lower risk of breast cancer.

3. Avoid smoking and drinking

Smoking and drinking are two serious health hazards which cannot do well to your overall health. And for women, they can increase risk of infertility and in extreme cases, breast cancer. To cut your risk of breast cancer, avoid smoking and alcohol in the first place itself. Smoking in no way is acceptable; alcohol, however, can be taken in limits.



4. Breastfeed your baby

Breastfeeding may sound painful, and it really is. But the best part is that breastfeeding has a number of benefits, for both, the mother and the baby. It helps the mother lose weight and more than that, it is effective in lowering breast cancer risk as well.





5. Sleep well

Lack of sleep contributes to a number of health risks. It increases the risk of obesity, depression, anxiety and more. Research shows that all these factors are linked to a higher risk of breast cancer. Aim for minimum 7 hours of sleep in a day for a healthy life.

6. Eat healthy food

Your diet has an important role to play when it comes to breast cancer. While some foods can increase your risk of breast cancer, some can lower the same. Healthy foods rich in vitamins, minerals and fiber cut your breast cancer risk. However, processed foods with high levels of saturated and trans fats increase your breast cancer risk.



