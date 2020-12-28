High Blood Pressure Dangers: Understanding The Effect Hypertension On Your Brain

A healthy diet and lifestyle can help you regulate blood pressure significantly

Highlights Uncontrolled blood pressure is harmful to your health

A healthy diet helps regulate blood pressure

Check your blood pressure regularly to fight hypertension effectively

High blood pressure or hypertension is more dangerous than it seems. Almost everyone is aware of the side effects of uncontrolled blood pressure on your heart. It is also known as a silent killer as it does not show symptoms initially and puts you at a significantly higher risk of cardiovascular disease. It can also increase the risk of several other diseases other than heart disease when left uncontrolled. Many are not aware of the adverse effects of high blood pressure on the brain. To understand how high blood pressure affects your brain, we spoke to Dr. Madhukar Bhardwaj who is a Neurologist at Aakash Healthcare. Also know tips to regulate blood pressure numbers naturally.

The effect of uncontrolled hypertension on brain

"High blood pressure may cause neurological damage to the brain. Some of the most critical and fatal events can be-a ministroke, dementia, cognitive decline and others," says Dr. Bhardwaj.

He further adds details and explains exactly how hypertension contribute to these conditions-

Transient ischemic attack (TIA) is also known as a ministroke. In this condition, there is a brief disruption of blood supply to the brain. This happens because high blood pressure hardens arteries or forms blood clots. It is also a warning sign of a stroke.

Also read: 7 Mistakes You Should Avoid While Checking Blood Pressure Numbers At Home

Uncontrolled high blood pressure may negatively affect your overall health in various ways

Photo Credit: iStock

A stroke is a severe condition which can be caused by narrowed, ruptured or leaked blood vessels that are also a result of high blood pressure. These fail to provide adequate oxygen and nutrients to the brain cells and they start to die after some time. There can be several types, including hemorrhagic stroke, ischemic stroke, embolic stroke, and thrombotic stroke.

Also read: DASH Diet: Know What To Eat And Avoid To Control High Blood Pressure Effectively

Improper flow of blood to the brain cells can also lead to a specific type of dementia which is vascular dementia.

Mild cognitive impairment is generally associated with ageing. This leads to changes in understanding and memory. Uncontrolled hypertension is one of the risk factors for cognitive impairment.

Also read: Hypertension: Upgrade Your Morning Routine With These 5 Steps To Keep Your Blood Pressure Down

How to maintain healthy blood pressure?

Your diet and lifestyle significantly affect your blood pressure. It is generally advised to consume a healthy diet loaded with fibre and optimum levels of potassium. A sedentary lifestyle also triggers the conditions. You should exercise for at least 30 minutes each day. If you are an unhealthy weight, losing weight might also help in regulating your numbers.

Regular exercise helps regulate blood pressure numbers

Photo Credit: iStock

You should also stay in constant touch with your doctor to fight hypertension and health issues linked with it effectively.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.