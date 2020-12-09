7 Mistakes You Should Avoid While Checking Blood Pressure Numbers At Home

A healthy diet and lifestyle can help you fight hypertension effectively

High blood pressure or hypertension is often referred as a silent killer as it does not show any symptoms. It silently puts you at a higher risk of heart disease. A few diet and lifestyle changes can help you regulate your blood pressure numbers. If you are suffering from high blood pressure, it is vital to constantly check your numbers. Keeping track will help you manage the condition effectively and allow you to understand the precautions you need to follow. Many check blood pressure at home to keep a constant tract. But are you checking your blood pressure correctly? There can be several mistakes that you might make unknowingly. Here's are some tips you should be following while checking blood pressure numbers and mitigate the risk of heart disease.

Things to avoid while checking blood pressure at home-

"Anyone with high blood pressure should check his blood pressure regularly at home," says Dr. Sunil Sekhri. He further shared guidelines for home blood pressure measurements-

1. Buy an instrument with an appropriate cuff size. Get the reading validated with your doctor before you start using the instrument.

2. Check your blood pressure twice, first in the morning before taking medicine and then in evening preferably at the same time each day.

3. Avoid food, caffeine, tobacco and alcohol for 30 minutes before taking a measurement.

4. Sit quietly before and during monitoring. Sit for 5 minutes on chair before you take the reading.

5. Place the cuff on bare skin and not over clothing.

6. Arm should be positioned at the level of heart, resting on the table or arm of the chair.

7. Do not repeat blood pressure measurement before 3 minutes on the same arm.

Avoid caffeine consumption before checking blood pressure at home

Blood pressure should be measured on both arms and the reading which is higher is taken as the blood pressure. Blood pressure varies throughout the day, and readings are often a little higher in the morning. Also, your blood pressure might be slightly lower at home than in a medical office.

To maintain healthy blood pressure numbers, you should exercise daily for at least 30 minutes a day. A healthy diet loaded with fibre will also help in maintaining healthy blood pressure numbers. You should also reduce your salt and caffeine intake. A healthy BMI also promotes controlled blood pressure numbers.

(Dr. Sunil Sekhri is an associate consultant, Internal Medicine at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Gurgaon)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.