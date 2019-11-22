High Blood Pressure: Can Cold Weather Raise Blood Pressure? Here Are Tips To Manage Hypertension During Winter Season

High Blood Pressure: Hypertension patients should avoid stepping out when temperature is too low

High blood pressure has become a common issue. A hypertension patient should make many changes in diet and daily routine to manage blood pressure naturally. Many factors can raise your blood pressure like consumption of poor diet, lack of exercise, improper sleeping pattern, obesity and many more. Uncontrolled blood pressure is one of the leading causes of heart diseases. A hypertension patient should not just depend on pills and make necessary changes to fight high blood pressure and factors contributing to hypertension. Some people notice high blood pressure during the winter season. Can the weather affect blood pressure as well? Can cold weather raise blood pressure? Here are the answers explained by experts.

High blood pressure: Is there a rise in blood pressure during winter season?

Dr. Manjeetha Nath Das explained, "Increase in cases of high blood pressure during winter can affect almost anyone. This is because in winters, low temperatures cause the skin to contract to control body temperature. This causes pressure on the vessels and forces them to narrow down as well. This makes the blood flow through a narrow space in a higher speed and forces the heart to pump it more forcefully and results in high blood pressure."

Dr. P Venkat Krishnan also explained, "Elderly people are more prone to increase in blood pressure during winter because the low temperatures make the vessels shrink called vasoconstriction. Also, those who have experienced fluctuating blood pressure can also witness a rise in blood pressure."

High Blood Pressure: Winter season can increase your blood pressure

How to manage blood pressure during winters?

Dr. Krishnan further explained methods to control blood pressure, "It can be managed better with preventive measures. One must maintain a normal temperature inside the house. Before going out, wear enough warm clothes to maintain body temperature.

The diet of the patient should be in accordance with Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) comprising of ingredients low in fat and sodium and rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and low-fat dairy. Besides, a minimum of 30 minutes of exercise of moderate intensity, such as brisk walking is a must (avoid early morning walks in cold weather) for at least five days a week. In case your blood pressure becomes too high consult your physician immediately."

Hypertension: Keep a constant check on your blood pressure during the winter season

High blood pressure should not be ignored as it can put you at a higher risk of multiple diseases. Always consult your doctor to treat high blood pressure on time. During winter season hypertension patients should take necessary precautions to fight the effect of cold weather on blood pressure.

(Dr. Manjeetha Nath Das, Internal Medicines, Columbia Asia Hospital)

(Dr. P Venkat Krishnan, Internal Medicine, Paras Hospital Gurugram)

