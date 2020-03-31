High Blood Pressure: Add These Vegetable Juices To Your Diet To Fight Hypertension Effectively

High Blood Pressure: Try these healthy juices to control your blood pressure effectively

High blood pressure or hypertension can increase the risk of heart diseases if left uncontrolled. High blood pressure can be a result of poor diet, lifestyle, increased stress and much more. Healthy changes in diet and lifestyle can help you control your blood pressure numbers. Diet plays an important role in managing healthy blood pressure. Adding certain foods and nutrients result in controlled blood pressure. Vegetable juices are a powerhouse of nutrients. You can juice a few vegetables or create a combination of different vegetables for maximum benefits. Some juices are also beneficial for hypertension patients. Here are some vegetable juices you can add to your diet to fight high blood pressure effectively.

High blood pressure: Try these vegetable juices to fight hypertension

1. Green leafy vegetables

Leafy greens are loaded with health benefits. There is a variety of leafy greens to choose from. It is advised to add these nutrition-rich vegetables to your daily diet. If you are suffering from high blood pressure you can choose green leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, lettuce or fennel to prepare a juice. Add some amla to the juice to enhance the taste.

High blood pressure: Spinach and other leafy greens can be used to prepare juice

2. Celery juice

Celery is also loaded with several health benefits. It contains vitamin K, A, B2, B6, C, folate, potassium, manganese and dietary fibre. Studies have also highlighted the benefits of celery juice for high blood pressure. You can mix spinach with celery to prepare a healthy drink to fight high blood pressure.

3. Tomato juice

Tomatoes are used as an important ingredient in almost every Indian recipe. Tomato juice helps control blood pressure. It also boosts heart health. Drink tomato juice without salt for maximum benefits. Prepare fresh tomato juice at home. Packed ones are loaded with added salt, sugar and preservatives

Hypertension: Tomato juice can help you lower blood pressure numbers

4. Beetroot juice

Beets contain nitric oxide which contributes to controlled blood pressure. You can prepare juice with fresh beetroot. It will also improve blood flow.

