High Blood Pressure: 5 Lifestyle Changes That Can Successfully Lower Your Numbers

High blood pressure can be controlled by losing weight

Highlights For lowering high BP, be physically active

Quit smoking and alcohol to prevent spikes in blood pressure

Losing weight can also be helpful

High blood pressure is fairly common in India and across the world. Globally, 1.13 billion suffer from hypertension. The number accounts for two-thirds of the world's population, mentions World Health Organization. The condition, which is commonly known as silent killer, shows no symptoms. It can increase risk of heart attack, heart failure, stroke, kidney failure and numerous other life-threatening problems. This is the reason why it is important for one to measure blood pressure in regular intervals. Improving lifestyle and introducing healthy changes in diet can help in lowering your blood pressure.

High blood pressure: How changes in lifestyle can reduce high blood pressure

50-90% of high blood pressure can successfully be lowered by introducing healthy changes in your lifestyle, believe experts, reports WebMD.

1. Engage in physical activity

Even moderate level of physical activity can bring a significant difference to your blood pressure. For people who are not used to being physically active, start with doing your favourite activity for five to 10 minutes to build an exercise habit. Progress slow and gradually to exercise for a minimum of 150 minutes of exercises in a week.

Also read: Understanding The Symptoms Of High Blood Pressure: Early Signs You Must Watch Out For

2. Lose weight

Trying to lose even five per cent of your current body weight can help in lowering your blood pressure. If you lose 10% of your body weight, can improve other health conditions like atrial fibrillation. Physical activity and a healthy diet following portion control, sleeping well and less stress can together help you lose weight. Make sure you don't resort to quick weight loss strategies as they are not sustainable in nature. Moreover, the weight you lose following calorie-restrictive diets is likely to bounce back as soon as you resume regular eating habits.

3. Healthy diet

For high blood pressure patients, less salt is the way to go. Processed and packaged food is a big no-no, thanks to the high-salt and preservative content that they contain. Salt intake can be controlled as far as you are eating home-cooked food and avoiding eating food from outside.

A healthy diet can help in keeping your blood pressure under control

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: High Blood Pressure: These Foods High In Potassium Can Help Fight Hypertension Effectively

4. Avoid alcohol

Ideally, the best thing to do is quit it entirely or reduce its consumption to occasions only. No amount of alcohol is good for your body. It can also be a deterrent if you are trying to lose weight.

5. Quit smoking

Smoking is dangerous for high blood pressure patients. If you have hypertension and you smoke, then work towards quitting it as soon as possible.

If you maintain consistency in following these lifestyle habits, then it can help in keeping your blood pressure under control.

Also read: What Happens When You Quit Smoking? Tips To Deal With Withdrawal Symptoms

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.