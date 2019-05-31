World No Tobacco Day: What Happens When You Quit Smoking? Tips To Deal With Withdrawal Symptoms

Highlights Nicotine withdrawal may be difficult initially It may cause frequent headaches Quitting smoking if you are addicted may cause sleep problems

World No Tobacco Day 2019 is being observed on 31st of May. The day is meant to raise awareness about effects of tobacco and how usage of tobacco products can be fatal. The theme of World No Tobacco Day is "Tobacco and lung health", which focuses on how tobacco harms lungs and causes respiratory illnesses and cancer. People smoking tobacco products like hookah, cigarette and beedi is quite a common sight. Despite the ban in public places like cinema halls or public parks, one can still see people smoking in public spaces. Many people try to quit smoking once they sense addiction and experience health issues. However, they face difficulty in doing so as nicotine withdrawal can be quite difficult. It is because of initial withdrawal symptoms that people are unable to quit smoking and start smoking all over again.

World No Tobacco Day: What happens when you quit smoking?

Nicotine withdrawal is a difficult process. When you smoke a tobacco product, nicotine enters your bloodstream through the lining of mouth, nose and lungs. When it reaches the brain, it starts affecting levels of dopamine. This can also affect your appetite, memory, heartbeat and breathing rate. As a result, symptoms of nicotine withdrawal can be both psychological and physical. As nicotine leaves your body, physical symptoms usually last for few days while psychological symptoms can last longer.

Physical symptoms of nicotine withdrawal include:

1. Sleeping difficulties and constantly waking up at night.

2. Abdominal cramps

3. Increase in appetite

4. Frequent headaches

5. Sweating profusely

6. Restlessness

Initial withdrawal symptoms of quitting smoking include difficulty in sleeping

Photo Credit: iStock

Psychological symptoms include:

Anxiety

Mood swings

Irritability and frustration.

Difficulty in concentration

Nicotine craving

Withdrawal symptoms might differ from person to person. Some people might experience mild symptoms for few days. Whereas for others, symptoms like craving might last for few weeks. Withdrawal symptoms can make you want smoke again.

However, quitting smoking improves breathing rate while exercising. You tend to cough less and experience a better sense of taste and smell.

Following are some tips to quit smoking:

Exercise: Regular exercise can help in distracting your craving to smoke Try to avoid triggers like visiting a specific smoking spot or drinking alcohol Mentally prepare yourself with the reality of withdrawal symptoms Prepare a list of benefits of quitting. Re-read them when cravings hit you Be realistic. Know how long will the process of quitting might take Spend more time with family and peers who do not use tobacco products

