Australian Woman Quits Smoking After 30 Years, Says It Changed Her Life And Finances

In a powerful example of how a single decision can transform lives, an Australian woman has revealed how quitting cigarettes after more than three decades not only boosted her health but also saved her thousands of dollars, the New York Post reported.

Jennie, 45, who began smoking at the age of 15, said the health risks weren't widely known when she first picked up the habit. But a recent spike in cigarette prices - with a single pack hitting $43 (approximately Rs 2,400) - pushed her and her husband Scott to finally call it quits.

"The packets had gone up to $43- that was the tipping point," Jennie told news.com.au. "We kept saying we should quit, especially when they crossed 31 dollars, but then the prices soared."

The couple, who were smoking up to 25 cigarettes a day, noticed the financial toll it was taking. With their preferred brand now costing $45 per pack, they realised they were spending nearly $2,000 a month on cigarettes - over $26,000 (around Rs 14.5 lakh) annually.

But the transformation went beyond financial gain.

Jennie, who works as an ambulance dispatcher in New South Wales, said it was just a week into quitting when she felt the first physical change - she could run across her paddock without gasping for breath. Soon after, something even more surprising happened: a long-standing skin condition, previously diagnosed as lupus or psoriasis, vanished within days of quitting.

"I had chronic hives for over 16 years - no doctor could tell me why. Two days after I quit smoking, they were gone. I haven't had a single flare-up since," she said.

The couple now plans to use the money they're saving to renovate their property and celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary. They're also helping their daughter, who recently started university, pay for her accommodation - something that would've been financially challenging just a few months ago.

"We would have paid for it anyway, but it would've been a strain. Now, she doesn't have to feel guilty about it," Jennie said.

The couple's five daughters and three grandchildren are thrilled with their decision - especially since visits to their farm are now smoke-free. "I used to hide away to smoke around the babies. Now I can be a healthy grandmother in a smoke-free environment," she said.

Jennie has been sharing her quitting journey on social media, where she's received an outpouring of messages from others who've been inspired to follow her lead.

"I didn't expect even one person to quit because of my story - the response has been phenomenal," she said. Her message for others thinking of quitting: track the money you save and notice the health changes.

"I never thought we'd quit. But when you realise that the money could fund your kid's education or a family trip, it becomes more important than the habit."

