Here's Your Complete Guide To A Perfect Warm-Up Session Before Working Out

Exercising should be an essential part of your daily routine. It will not only help you maintain healthy body weight but allow your complete body to function properly. Several mistakes while exercising can affect the results of your workout. One of these is not warming up. You are all excited to jump straight into your workout and are more likely to skip a warm-up session. But it is crucial to warm-up your muscles before working out. It not only maximises the outcomes of exercising but also prevents you from injuries. It hardly takes a few minutes to complete a warm-up session. Keep reading as an expert explains the need to warm-up before exercising. Also, know some tips you should follow while warming up.

Know why you should not skip warming up

Nutritionist and fitness expert Munmun Ganeriwal took to Instagram to share why you should not skip your workout session. "Warming up is often overlooked by many who workout. It seems very basic, but it is as important as the workout itself!" she tells.

Warming up helps you reduce the risk of muscle injuries

Importance of warming up-

A complete workout must include a warm-up session. It helps your muscles, body and mind to prepare for the upcoming workout.

When you start with your workout, your body shifts from rest mode to active mode. Warming up helps you gradually transit from zero levels of activity to a full-fledged workout. Your heart rate, breathing rate and body temperature gradually increase, preparing your body well.

A warm-up helps improve muscle elasticity and reduces the risk of potential injury. It also reduces the risk of overstretching and overheating of muscles.

Warming up is also essential for your joints. It enhances the range of motion of the joints and helps them reach maximum potential when working out.

Another benefit of performing a warm-up session is that it helps you enhance oxygen supply and blood flow to the muscles. Further, it reduces muscle soreness which you likely to experience post-workout.

A brisk walk, stretching exercises or cycling can help you warm up

What are the components of a good warm-up?

The nutritionist suggests that you can include cardio activities like slow walking, slow jog, cycling etc. and muscle endurance activities like shoulder circles or neck rotation in your workouts. Stretching is also crucial for your muscles.

Duration of the warm-up: Your warm-up session can last for 5-10 minutes

Intensity: It should be low to moderate intensity. Your warm-up exercises should not leave you fatigued.

Mode: Ganeriwal further explains how to choose your warmup exercises. "Your warm-up should mimic the movements of the workout you are going to perform," she writes in her post. For example, if you are planning to run or jog then brisk walking can serve as an appropriate warm-up. If you want to perform a challenging yoga session then a few repetitions of Surya Namaskar is ideal to prepare your body.

So, next time before breaking a sweat warm-up your muscles and entire body with simple stretches and movements.

