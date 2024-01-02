Here's Why You Should Consume Walnuts During Winter

Walnuts are a natural source of serotonin, a neurotransmitter associated with mood regulation

Walnuts are edible seeds that come from the Juglans genus of trees. They are commonly used in cooking, baking, and as a snack ingredient. Walnuts are rich in nutrients including healthy fats, protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals.

Numerous studies have shown that walnuts have several health benefits. They are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are known to promote heart health by reducing inflammation and improving cholesterol levels. Walnuts also contain antioxidants that help fight oxidative stress and prevent chronic diseases. Keep reading as we discuss the many benefits of consuming walnuts in winter.

10 Health benefits of consuming walnuts in winter:

1. Rich in nutrients

Walnuts are packed with essential nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, protein, vitamins, and minerals, which are crucial for maintaining good health during winters.

2. Boosts immunity

Walnuts contain antioxidants and phytochemicals that help strengthen the immune system, protecting us from colds, flu, and other common winter illnesses.

3. Supports brain health

The omega-3 fatty acids in walnuts contribute to improved cognitive function, memory, and mental well-being. This is important during winters when we may experience less natural sunlight, which can impact overall brain health.

4. Provides warmth

Walnuts have a thermogenic effect on the body, meaning they generate heat and provide a feeling of warmth. Consuming them during winters can help regulate body temperature and keep us cozy from within.

5. Promotes heart health

The healthy fats found in walnuts, particularly omega-3 fatty acids, can help lower bad cholesterol levels, reduce inflammation, and improve heart health. This is especially important during winter when cold temperatures put additional stress on the cardiovascular system.

6. Aids in weight management

Despite being calorie-dense, walnuts can actually aid in weight management. The combination of fibre, protein, and healthy fats in walnuts keeps us feeling satiated for longer, reducing overeating and snacking on unhealthy winter comfort foods.

7. Anti-inflammatory properties

The polyphenols and antioxidants present in walnuts possess powerful anti-inflammatory properties, helping to reduce inflammation in the body caused by winter-related ailments or conditions, such as joint pain or respiratory issues.

8. Supports skin health

Winter weather can lead to dry and dull skin. Walnuts contain vitamins and minerals that nourish the skin, promote collagen production, and maintain a healthy complexion.

9. Reduces stress and anxiety

Walnuts are a natural source of serotonin, a neurotransmitter associated with mood regulation. Consuming walnuts can therefore help alleviate stress, anxiety, and even symptoms of seasonal affective disorder (SAD) that are common during the winter months.

10. Versatile and delicious

Adding walnuts to your winter diet is simple as they can be enjoyed in various ways. Whether it's adding them to oatmeal, salads, baked goods, or simply snacking on them, walnuts add a nutritious and flavourful component to your meals.

In summary, incorporating walnuts into your winter diet can benefit your health by boosting immunity, supporting brain and heart health, aiding weight management, reducing inflammation, promoting skin health, and reducing stress and anxiety. With their versatility and delicious taste, walnuts are a great addition to a healthy winter eating plan.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.