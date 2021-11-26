Here's A List Of Protein Rich Foods Vegetarians Must Include In Their Diet

Proteins Sources: List of protein rich foods for vegetarians

When we think about the best sources of protein, we often resort to red meat. But, protein isn't present solely in animal-based foods. Plant products are also high in protein. Let us make it clear that soybean isn't the only option in this regard. Protein, which provides vital energy for the physiological processes in the body, is an important part of our daily diet. Not taking enough protein every day can lead to health problems like the breakdown of tissues and loss of muscle weight. Protein is also important to help build antibodies that fight against infections and illnesses.

For vegetarians, there are a lot of options to increase their protein intake. In fact, a diet rich in whole plant foods can help boost the body's immunity against many illnesses. Here is a list of vegetarian protein sources:

1. Beans

Soybeans consist of a high dose of protein. Other beans like black beans, green peas, lima beans, chickpeas and kidney beans are also great sources of protein. In fact, many of them are a part of Indian cuisine and can be accessed from local markets.

2. Lentils

Lentils and dal are an integral part of every Indian kitchen. Increase your intake of lentils like moong and urad in order to benefit your body with protein intake.

3. Grains

Grains are another good source of protein, apart from being a source of carbohydrates. Oats, barley, amaranth, quinoa and millets that are locally available can be some of the best plant-based sources of protein for a vegetarian.

4.Seeds

Seeds of pumpkin, sunflower and hemp are rich in protein and can be had in combination with other food items. They can be had for a snack or mixed with oatmeal to make your meals richer in protein.

5. Nuts

Peanuts are a protein-rich nut that you can relish. Almonds and pistachios are also great when it comes to snacking on some extra protein food items.

6. Nutritional yeast

Nutritional yeast is the secret ingredient in many vegan sauces. It is not only rich in protein but is also a good source of the vitamin B group.