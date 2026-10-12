Delhi-NCR woke up to heavy rain and thunderstorms on Monday morning. This spell of rain brought cooler conditions across the capital. However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that maximum temperatures will likely remain between 31 and 35 degrees Celsius in the coming days. With this change in weather, the morning felt a bit colder. While the weather is pleasant, many individuals woke up with unexpected blocked noses, sneezes and scratchy throats.

Sudden rain can cause a blocked nose and a scratchy throat due to a combination of rapid temperature drops and spikes in humidity. When the weather shifts abruptly, your respiratory system reacts quickly. Breathing in cold air causes the blood vessels in your nose to expand (dilate) as your body tries to warm the incoming air. This sudden expansion leads to swelling in the nasal tissue, narrowing your airways and resulting in a blocked, stuffy nose. Additionally, some individuals may experience a dry, scratchy throat due to the sudden weather changes.

While these symptoms can make your mornings unpleasant, they are entirely temporary. They are physical and allergic reactions to a sudden change in weather, not signs of a deep-seated viral infection. Once the atmospheric pressure stabilises, humidity levels even out, and your body adjusts to the new temperature, the swelling in your nasal passages will decrease, and excess mucus production will stop.

Home remedies to try

These symptoms can be easily managed and reversed using traditional, time-tested home remedies. Some of these include:

1. Turmeric milk

Turmeric contains curcumin, which is a powerful natural anti-inflammatory and antioxidant. Boil a glass of milk with half a teaspoon of turmeric powder and a pinch of black pepper (which helps your body absorb the curcumin). Drink it warm before bed.

2. Ginger, Tulsi, and Honey Kadha

Ginger acts as a natural decongestant, helping to thin thick mucus. Tulsi has anti-allergic properties that counteract pollen, and honey provides a soothing layer for the throat, alleviating scratchiness. To prepare, crush a small piece of ginger along with 5-6 Tulsi leaves. Boil them in a cup of water until the volume is reduced by half. Strain the mixture, allow it to cool slightly, mix in one teaspoon of honey, and sip it while warm.

3. Try inhaling steam

If your symptoms are more severe, try inhaling warm, moist air, as it can counteract the shock of cold, damp air from the rain.

4. Warm salt-water gargles

Salt acts as a natural osmotic agent. It helps draw out excess fluid from inflamed throat tissues, decreasing swelling and clearing away mucus from post-nasal drip. Combine half a teaspoon of salt with a glass of warm water, and gargle for 30 seconds, 2-3 times daily.

5. Stay hydrated with lukewarm water

Avoid drinking refrigerated water immediately after a temperature drop. Keep a thermos filled with lukewarm water nearby to continuously wash away post-nasal drip and maintain moisture in your throat.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.