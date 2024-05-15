Heart: Uncommon Signs Of High Blood Sugar Levels In Summer

Consult healthcare professionals for personalised advice and treatment adjustments

High blood sugar levels, particularly during the summer, can manifest in various ways that might not be immediately recognised as related to hyperglycaemia. Keep reading as we share a list of high blood sugar level signs you might experience during summer.

Here are ten uncommon signs of high blood sugar levels in summer:

1. Increased thirst

High blood sugar levels cause the kidneys to work harder to filter and absorb the excess glucose, leading to increased urine production and fluid loss. This triggers thirst as the body attempts to replenish lost fluids. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, and avoiding sugary beverages. Monitor blood sugar levels and adjust medication or diet as necessary.

2. Frequent urination

Excess glucose in the bloodstream pulls water into the urine, increasing urine output. This is the body's attempt to remove excess sugar. Keep a close watch on fluid intake and ensure you're drinking enough water. Regularly check blood glucose levels and consult with a healthcare provider for proper management.

3. Fatigue

High blood sugar levels can interfere with the body's ability to utilise glucose for energy, leading to feelings of tiredness and lethargy. Maintain a balanced diet, engage in regular physical activity, and ensure proper sleep. Monitor blood sugar levels and consult your doctor for medication adjustments if necessary.

4. Blurred vision

High blood sugar levels can cause the lenses of the eyes to swell, leading to changes in vision. Keep blood sugar levels in check through diet, exercise, and medication. If blurred vision persists, seek medical attention to prevent long-term damage.

5. Slow-healing wounds

High glucose levels can impair circulation and damage blood vessels, slowing down the healing process. Maintain proper wound care, keep blood sugar levels under control, and consult a healthcare professional for persistent wounds.

6. Yeast infections

Elevated blood sugar creates a favourable environment for yeast growth, leading to frequent infections. Maintain good hygiene, keep blood sugar levels in control, and use antifungal treatments as prescribed by a doctor.

7. Tingling or numbness in extremities

High blood sugar can cause nerve damage (neuropathy), leading to tingling, pain, or numbness, particularly in the hands and feet. Keep blood sugar levels stable, engage in regular physical activity, and consult with a healthcare provider for proper management of symptoms.

8. Dry mouth and skin

High blood sugar levels can cause dehydration, leading to dry mouth and skin. Stay hydrated, use moisturising lotions, and monitor blood sugar levels. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can exacerbate dehydration.

9. Irritability and mood swings

Fluctuating blood sugar levels can affect mood and cognitive function, leading to irritability and mood swings. Practice stress management techniques, maintain a balanced diet, and keep blood sugar levels stable. Consult a healthcare provider for persistent mood issues.

Managing high blood sugar, especially during the summer when dehydration and heat can exacerbate symptoms, involves staying hydrated, maintaining a healthy diet, regularly monitoring blood sugar levels, and consulting healthcare professionals for personalised advice and treatment adjustments.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.