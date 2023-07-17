Heart: These 7 Foods Can Lower Your Risk Of Heart Disease

The essential nutrients that are abundant in green veggies and fruits can help improve heart health

While you may be aware that consuming particular foods can increase your risk of developing heart disease, it can be difficult to change your dietary habits. Here are eight heart-healthy diet suggestions, whether you've been eating badly for years or you just want to tweak your diet.

You'll be well on your way to a heart-healthy diet once you know which foods to eat more of and which ones to limit. In this article, we list foods that can help lower your risk of heart diseases and help boost your overall health.

Foods that can boost your heart health and reduce the risk of heart diseases:

1. Black beans

Black beans are mild, delicate, and full of minerals that are good for the heart. Blood pressure can be lowered with the use of magnesium, folate, and antioxidants. Their fibre aids in blood sugar and cholesterol regulation. You can add beans to soups and salads to further increase the nutritive value.

2. Flax and chia seeds

These seeds are a good source of omega-3 fatty acids from plants, including alpha-linolenic acid. Omega-3 fatty acids have various positive effects, including lowering triglyceride, LDL, and total cholesterol levels. Additionally, they lower blood pressure and lessen the development of fatty plaques in the arteries. Omega-3s reduce the possibility of developing heart attack-causing conditions like thrombosis and arrhythmias.

3. Salmon

Salmon is an excellent food for heart health because it is omega-3-rich. Healthy fats called omega-3s may lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart rhythm problems. They might also reduce inflammation and triglycerides. We encourage you to have two servings of salmon or other oily fish weekly.

4. Walnuts

A daily serving of a few walnuts may help decrease cholesterol. It might also guard against artery inflammation in your heart. Omega-3 fatty acids, monounsaturated fats, plant sterols, and fibre are all abundant in walnuts. When walnuts are used in place of unhealthy fats found in chips and cookies, benefits result.

5. Oatmeal

Muesli is beneficial for diabetics as well since it keeps blood sugar levels consistent over time, fills you up for hours and prevents snack attacks. The fibre in oats can protect your heart by reducing LDL, or bad cholesterol. Steel cut or slow cooked oats produce the best results.

6. Leafy green veggies

Leafy green vegetables with a high content of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants include spinach, kale, and collard greens. They are an excellent source of vitamin K in particular, which helps to protect your arteries and encourage healthy blood clotting. Additionally, they include a lot of dietary nitrates, which have been demonstrated to lower blood pressure, lessen arterial stiffness, and enhance the functionality of the cells lining blood vessels.

7. Berries

The essential nutrients that are abundant in strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries are crucial for maintaining heart health. The oxidative stress and inflammation that contribute to the onset of heart disease can be prevented by the antioxidants found in berries, such as anthocyanins. Numerous heart disease risk factors can be decreased, according to studies, by consuming a lot of berries.

Incorporating these foods into your daily diet will not only reduce the risk of heart diseases but also boost your overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.