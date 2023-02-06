Heart Health: Here Are Some Signs Of A Heart Attack That Might Go Unnoticed

Heart failure can have silent signs that often go unnoticed

When a healthcare professional discovers heart damage weeks or months after the fact, many people are only then aware that they suffered a silent heart attack. It can be challenging to recognise a silent heart attack if there are missing indications or symptoms that are often unrelated to a heart attack. However, the damage is still done just as with any other heart attack.

When a heart attack has no symptoms, little symptoms, or signs that others don't associate with a heart attack, it is referred to as being "silent." A heart attack, often referred to as a myocardial infarction, occurs when your heart isn't receiving enough oxygen. This causes heart damage.

Typically, a blood clot prevents blood from passing through one of your coronary arteries, which results in a heart attack. A coronary artery spasm might occasionally stop your blood flow. Let's further understand signs that could indicate a silent heart attack.

Here are signs of a heart attack that might go unnoticed:

1. Chest pain, discomfort

Heart attacks can occasionally cause abrupt, severe pain, which makes it simple to identify and seek medical attention. Most heart attacks merely cause slight chest pain or discomfort in the middle. You might also experience fullness, pressure, or squeezing. These symptoms typically appear gradually and may disappear and return. Due to the possibility that these symptoms are connected to anything less serious, such as heartburn, this can be tricky. But you are the best judge of your body. You should visit a doctor for a checkup if you suspect something is wrong, or even go to the emergency department.

2. Nausea and flu-like symptoms

Even while having flu-like symptoms like nausea and vomiting, they might also be indicators of a silent heart attack. You may have experienced the flu before, so you may know how it feels. However, pay attention to your intuition when it warns you that these symptoms could be signs of something more serious. These symptoms could be considerably more dangerous than the illness, stress, or just feeling under the weather, so don't dismiss them as such.

3. Shortness of breath and dizziness

It may be an indication that your heart isn't functioning properly if you feel as though you've just raced a marathon after simply climbing a flight of stairs. Breathlessness is a common indicator of a silent heart attack and can happen with or without chest discomfort. Additionally, you can experience lightheadedness or dizziness, and you might even pass out. Although both men and women might experience this, women are more likely to feel short of breath. Make sure to get checked out if you're experiencing difficulty with previously simple duties, like making the bed or walking the dog, in case this is a sneaky symptom of a heart attack.

4. Discomfort in other body parts

You can truly feel the consequences of a heart attack throughout your entire body, not just in your heart. However, this may make it difficult to recognise a heart attack. You could feel discomfort or pain in your back, neck, jaw, and stomach. It may be in all of one or some. These signs can differ from one person to the next. For instance, some individuals claim that the pain they experience after a heart attack seems like a rope being tied around them. Additionally, your back may experience a lot of pressure. In any case, if you believe you are displaying any of these less evident heart attack symptoms, don't disregard them.

Keep these points in mind if you already suffer from heart-related health issues.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.