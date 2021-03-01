Healthy Snacking: Benefits And 4 Interesting Ideas By Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal

Healthy snacking: The kind of snacks you eat can make or break your weight loss goals

Eating healthy is simply incomplete without healthy snacking. What you eat in-between your meals can make or break your weight loss goals. A healthy snack is one which is nourishing in nature, replete with several vitamins and minerals. It should be filling enough to beat mid-meal hunger pangs, but not so heavy that they kill the appetite for your main meals. Healthy snacking can be done as part of eating small and frequent meals-a concept which has been backed by experts for curbing cravings and aiding weight loss too.

Elaborating on the benefits of healthy eating is nutritionist Nmami Agarwal. She recently took to Instagram to not just share the benefits of healthy snacking, but also talk about some snacking ideas. Keep reading to know about them.

Healthy snacking: Benefits and ideas

"Eating healthy snacks is very important for eating healthy or when you are following a healthy diet plan. It keeps you feel fuller for longer and also helps in avoiding overeating during the day," explains Agarwal in her Reel.

Healthy snacking ideas

Here are some snacking options by the Delhi-based nutritionist. They are filling just as filling snacks should be, and are also incredibly delicious. Bank on them to beat mid-meal cravings and hunger pangs:

1. Vegetable sticks with hummus: Hummus comes with the goodness of protein-rich chickpeas and olive oil, while vegetable sticks can provide you with a dash of fibre. Make sure you bake or airy fry veggie sticks and avoid frying them.

2. Plain curd with fruits: Now this snack will take almost no time to prepare. You can simply take a bowl of plain home-set curd and add a few chopped fruits to it. This snacking idea will provide you with probiotics, vitamin c and much more.

3. Plain fruits: Agarwal recommends that you can have one fruit, preferably the one which is in season, before lunch. The time before lunch is actually a good time to have fruits. Doing so can make you feel fresh and energised and also prevent afternoon slump.

4. Handful of nuts: If you're trying to lose weight or if you're looking to up your protein intake, always have nuts and seeds stocked up in your pantry. You can create a nuts and seeds trail mix and store in an airtight glass jar. Take a small serving of this nuts and seeds trail mix whenever mid-meal hunger pangs bother you.

Nuts and seeds trail mix make for quick and healthy snacking option

Note that having protein-rich snacks can be beneficial as they are filling in nature and can bring down your overall calorie intake, thus aiding weight loss. Happy, healthy snacking y'all!

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

