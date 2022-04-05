Healthy Food Does Not Need To Be Expensive. Here Are 5 Nutritious Budget-Friendly Foods

Chickpeas are economical, loaded with fibre, vitamins and minerals

When we think of a healthy and nutritious diet, we tend to think of fancy names and expensive food. However, this approach could be misleading. In an Instagram post on the handle ‘Nutrition By Lovneet', nutritionist Lovneet Batra says that a healthy diet does not have to be expensive, and plenty of affordable foods are readily available. These foods are healthy and can be easily added to our daily diet. In fact, most of us eat them occasionally but may not know the health benefits they carry. In the Instagram post, Lovneet also shared a few of these budget-friendly nutritious foods.

1) Bajra

One of the most common grains, it is consumed widely in India. Curiously, it is often referred to as the poor man's staple food, but it would be wrong to see it just that way. Bajra is a rich source of energy, calories and protein. It is rich in resistant starch, soluble and insoluble dietary fibre, minerals, and antioxidants.

2) Bananas

We have all eaten bananas. In fact, whenever we felt low on energy during our childhood, elders would advise us to eat bananas. They are economical, versatile and full of nutrients, including potassium, fibre, calcium, manganese, magnesium, iron, folate, niacin, riboflavin, and B6.

3) Chickpeas

An economical alternative to meat, poultry and seafood, chickpeas are packed with proteins. Plus, they're healthy and loaded with fibre, vitamins and minerals. Besides, chickpeas may also help with weight management, improving digestion, and reducing risk of several diseases.

4) Spinach

People now increasingly add leafy vegetables in their diet, knowing that they have multiple health benefits. You can add it to salads, casseroles and soup and blend into smoothies. Spinach is easily available in markets. It is rich in vitamin K, which plays an important role in bone health and reducing the risk of heart disease and cancer.

5) Moong dal

This lentil is high on protein and fibre and low on calories. It helps in muscle repair and building and can keep us feeling full for a longer duration. It is a great option for those who prefer vegetarian food and are looking to up their protein intake.

Here's the post:

So, while scouring for healthy food, you don't need to break the bank. Add these low-cost, high-nutrition items to your regular diet and lead a healthy life.