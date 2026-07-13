Fatty liver is becoming increasingly common, and doctors are now seeing the condition even in children. Harvard-trained liver specialist Dr Saurabh Sethi has shared seven healthy snacks that people with fatty liver can include in their daily diet.

According to Dr Sethi, nuts and seeds such as almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds, chia seeds and flaxseeds are among the best snack options. He says they are rich in healthy fats, protein and fibre, which help keep you full and support liver health.

His second recommendation is mozzarella cheese sticks or paneer. These are high in protein and calcium, making them a healthy and filling snack. Dr Sethi also suggests eating avocado with a pinch of salt and pepper. He says avocados are loaded with healthy fats that are good for the liver.

Another snack on his list is Greek yogurt or plain dahi topped with berries or nuts. According to him, this combination provides protein and probiotics, which support gut and liver health.

For those who like light snacks, he recommends cucumber and celery sticks with hummus. This snack is rich in fibre and protein and can help keep hunger under control. Hard-boiled eggs are another healthy option, Dr Sethi says. They are an excellent source of protein and healthy fats.

The next snack on his list is steamed edamame, or young soybeans. It is rich in protein and fibre, which makes it a nutritious choice for people with fatty liver.

Earlier, Dr Sethi recommended three drinks that may help support liver health in people with fatty liver. The first is beetroot juice. He says it is rich in powerful antioxidants that may help reduce fat build-up in the liver. The second is coffee. According to him, drinking coffee may help lower the risk of fatty liver disease and liver fibrosis.

The third is green tea. It is rich in catechins, natural compounds that may help improve liver enzyme levels and reduce fat accumulation in the liver.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.