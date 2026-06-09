Healthy eating advice is everywhere these days, but not every food marketed as "healthy" works the same way for every person. Some popular choices may look nutritious on the surface but can have drawbacks depending on how and when they are consumed. That is why many nutrition experts focus on building sustainable eating habits rather than following trends.

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain has shared an Instagram video revealing four things she would never include in a client's diet plan. Her recommendations focus on blood sugar balance, digestion, hormone health and long-term wellness rather than quick fixes.

"If I'm your nutritionist, then here are four things that I'll never add in your diet," she says in the video.

1. Fruit Juices And Smoothies

The first item on her list is fruit juices and smoothies. According to Jain, these drinks can contain a large amount of natural sugar, particularly fructose, while often lacking the fibre found in whole fruits. Since fibre slows digestion, removing it may lead to quicker blood sugar spikes. She believes regularly relying on juices instead of whole fruits can contribute to energy crashes and hunger later in the day.

2. Regular Bread Instead Of Sourdough

The nutritionist also says she would swap regular white or wheat bread for sourdough bread. Sourdough undergoes a natural fermentation process that may make it easier to digest for some people. It is also often associated with a slower rise in blood sugar compared to many highly processed breads. "Rather swap that with sourdough bread, which is much easier to digest, better for your gut and your blood sugars," she says.

3. Fruits On An Empty Stomach

Another habit she advises against is eating fruit as the first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. Jain argues that starting the day with only fruit may cause some people to experience a quick rise and fall in blood sugar levels, which can leave them feeling hungry, tired or irritable. Instead, she recommends beginning the day with a source of healthy fats or a balanced meal.

4. Expensive Supplements And Detox Drinks

Finally, Jain says she avoids recommending costly supplements, fat burners and detox drinks. According to her, many of these products rely heavily on caffeine or laxatives and may not deliver the long-term benefits they promise. She encourages people to focus on good nutrition and consistent habits instead of looking for shortcuts.

The key takeaway from Jain's post is that good nutrition is often about simple, sustainable choices. Whole foods, balanced meals and realistic habits tend to have a greater impact than trendy products or quick-fix solutions. Rather than chasing every new health trend, she encourages people to focus on what supports their body consistently over time.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.