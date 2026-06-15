If you are looking for a nutritious grain that supports overall health, buckwheat might be worth adding to your plate. Often overlooked outside of fasting seasons, this grain is now gaining attention for its impressive health benefits. Incorporating buckwheat into regular meals may support digestive health, help manage blood sugar levels and reduce inflammation.

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain lists out 3 major benefits of buckwheat. In a video shared on Instagram, she says, "You know this one grain actually deserves all the attention because it gives you so many health benefits and that is kuttu or buckwheat and here's what makes it so beneficial."



Benefits of buckwheat

1. Gluten-free

"Kuttu is gluten-free, which makes it a great option for those who have celiac disease, have gluten intolerance or have a sensitive gut because this is super easy to digest," the nutritionist shares. It is also one of the few plant-based foods that contains all nine essential amino acids.

2. High in fibre

"Kuttu is also extremely high in fiber that makes it a great option for those who have insulin sensitivity or hormonal imbalance. Eating this is not going to give you a greater sugar spike, balancing your blood sugars," she adds.

3. Highly anti-inflammatory

According to Deepsikha Jain, kuttu has been shown to actually reduce inflammation, especially gut inflammation. Packed with bioactive plant compounds like rutin and quercetin, it actively combats oxidative stress, neutralises free radicals and inhibits pro-inflammatory cytokines.

With its impressive nutritional profile and multiple health benefits, kuttu proves that healthy eating can be both simple and effective.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.