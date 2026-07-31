Low hemoglobin can affect how you feel every day, but many may not notice the signs at first. Hemoglobin helps red blood cells carry oxygen from the lungs to different parts of the body. When its level drops, some people may experience tiredness, hair fall, pale skin or difficulty staying focused.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says iron is important for making hemoglobin, but the body also needs nutrients such as Vitamin B12 and folate to make healthy red blood cells. Along with checking your health and following medical advice, your diet can also provide these nutrients.

Batra has shared a list of seven Indian foods that are rich in iron and some even offer more iron than spinach.

According to Lovneet Batra, Garden cress seeds, also called halim, are rich in plant-based iron and provide 5 mg of iron in one teaspoon. Moringa or drumstick leaves provide iron and Vitamin C, which can help the body absorb iron. Black sesame seeds or til contain iron and copper, it is used to support the production of red blood cells.

Bajra roti, made from pearl millet, is another good source of iron. Masoor dal provides both iron and folate. It is essential for making healthy red blood cells. Amaranth or rajgira is also rich in iron and is naturally gluten-free. Boiled kala chana offers iron and protein.

If you want to add these foods to your daily meals, Lovneet Batra has also shared a simple way to include them.

Halim seeds can be soaked overnight in lemon water and one teaspoon should be used. Moringa leaves or powder can be added in your regular dal. You can also sprinkle one teaspoon of roasted black sesame seeds on roti or paratha.

For bajra, try replacing your usual wheat roti with bajra roti. Masoor dal can be eaten with lemon juice, which can help the body absorb its iron. Rajgira or amaranth can be used to make breakfast porridge, laddoos or rotis. Finally, kala chana can be enjoyed in the morning as sprouts or boiled chaat.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.