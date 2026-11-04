How Much Vitamin D Do You Need For Strong Bones? Expert Answers

Vitamin D is often linked to strong bones, but its role in the body goes much further. It also helps with hormone regulation, reproductive health, ovarian function, immune balance, muscle strength and calcium absorption. Having the right amount of vitamin D is important for people of all ages, especially those who want to take care of their bones in older age.

It's also important for women dealing with PCOS or trying to improve their fertility. But taking vitamin D tablets without knowing your levels isn't a good idea. Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary suggest getting a blood test and speaking to a doctor before starting supplements or changing the dose.

On Instagram, she shared what different vitamin D levels can tell you about bone health and why people should not ignore a deficiency.

According to Rashi Chowdhary, “If your vitamin D is below 20, you're deficient. You gotta take 5,000 IU of D3 daily for 8 to 12 weeks, then you can reset. If you're below 10, please go see your doctor for a higher therapeutic dose. If you're between 20 and 40, you're not yet optimal. Now this is when I see fatigue, hair fall, low mood, and stubborn weight. Take 3,000 to 4,000 IU daily and then retest in three months.

If you're between 40 and 60, you're getting there, and you need anything between 2,000 to 3,000 IU daily. That's gonna move you to the optimal zone. Between 60 and 70, you're in a good place. Just maintain it with 1,000 to 2,000 IU daily, or you can even take 2,000 on alternate days. Above 80, please don't push it higher. There's no extra benefit, and in fact very high levels can raise your calcium.So reduce your dose and then you can retest. Always take D3 with your fat post in the morning, pair it with K2 and magnesium for better absorption.”

Low vitamin D levels can affect the body in several ways. People with a deficiency feel tired or weak, even after getting enough rest. It can also lead to lower back pain, as vitamin D helps body absorb calcium and keep bones strong. Some may also experience anxiety, slow healing of wounds after an injury or surgery, and muscle pain. Hair loss is also linked to lack of important nutrients.

Taking care of vitamin D levels is important for healthy bones and muscles.

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Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.