Your gut does a lot more than just digest the food you eat. It keeps your bowel movements regular, helps your body absorb nutrients and supports your immune system. Yet, when it comes to improving gut health, many people assume they need expensive supplements or a complete overhaul of their diet. The truth is that some of the most beneficial foods for your gut may already be sitting in your kitchen.

Everyday staples that you eat without giving them much thought can provide fibre, beneficial bacteria and other nutrients that help support your digestive system. Doctor Saurabh Sethi suggests 8 everyday foods to eat regularly for a healthier gut.

8 Common Foods For Better Gut Health

1. Honey + Yoghurt

Combining plain yoghurt with a drizzle of honey helps beneficial probiotic bacteria survive the digestive process more effectively. "A 2024 study found that honey improved probiotic survival in yoghurt during simulated digestion. Choose plain yoghurt with live cultures and a little honey," the doctor writes.

2. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

It supports gut health by reducing digestive tract inflammation and promoting a balanced microbiome. "Contains polyphenols that may benefit gut microbes and support overall health. Drizzle over vegetables and salads," he adds.

3. Garlic

Garlic acts as a powerful natural prebiotic that feeds healthy gut bacteria and helps control harmful microbes. According to the doctor, it contains fructans that nourish certain beneficial gut bacteria. You can add it to your meals, but limit it if it triggers IBS symptoms.

4. Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa acts as a powerful prebiotic that feeds good gut bacteria and improves microbial diversity. "Cocoa polyphenols interact with gut bacteria and may support a healthier microbiome," Saurabh shares.

5. Kiwi

Eating two green kiwifruits daily helps improve bowel regularity, softens stool and supports healthy digestion. "A clinical trial found that two green kiwis daily improved constipation and abdominal comfort," he shares.

6. Carrots

Carrots support regular bowel movements. They provide fibre that supports digestion and you can eat them both raw and cooked.

7. Apples

Rich in pectin, apples have a soluble fibre that supports beneficial gut bacteria. Eat with the skin for extra fibre and polyphenols. Wash with vinegar and water first.

8. Green Bananas

Green bananas contain resistant starch that gut bacteria ferment into beneficial short-chain fatty acids. Slightly green bananas contain more resistant starch than ripe ones.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.