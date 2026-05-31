A cup of piping hot coffee is more than just a beverage for many people. Whether it is used to kickstart the morning, accompany snacks, or provide a break during a busy workday, the daily brew represents comfort, routine and a quick escape.

To make the most of your daily cup, however, it is important to choose your additions carefully. While coffee on its own offers several potential health benefits, adding certain nutrient-rich ingredients may further enhance its value by supporting brain function, digestive health and blood sugar management.

As per a post shared on Instagram by nutritionist Deepsikha Jain, below are some foods you can add to your coffee to make it even healthier.

Add Some Cocoa To Your Coffee

One popular option is cocoa. Rich in antioxidants, cocoa has been associated with a lower risk of heart disease and may offer cognitive benefits. Adding a dash of cocoa powder or raw cacao to coffee can provide polyphenols and flavonoids.

Add A2 Ghee To Your Coffee

Another addition gaining attention is A2 ghee. A teaspoon mixed into coffee may help support digestive health due to its butyric acid content. This fatty acid is believed to promote a healthy gut lining, reduce inflammation in the digestive tract, and aid overall digestion.

Add Some Cinnamon To Your Coffee

Cinnamon is also a flavourful and health-conscious choice. This spice may help improve insulin sensitivity, allowing the body to use glucose more effectively. Adding a pinch to black coffee may help improve glucose metabolism and could be particularly beneficial for people managing diabetes.

Incorporating these simple ingredients into coffee can enhance both its flavour and its potential health benefits, making an already popular beverage even more nutritious.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.