Healthiest Ayurvedic Herbs For The Changing Weather

Ayurvedic herbs have been recognised for their health benefits of thousands of years and this might be for a good reason. Many Ayurvedic herbs are right in antioxidants, minerals, vitamins and other nutrients that can support our health. These herbs have been found to have anti-inflammatory properties. Along with this, they can also boost immunity, digestion and other bodily functions. So, why are they important during season change? As the season transitions into winter, it leads to various changes in the body.

These changes often include slowed metabolism, weaker immune system, digestive issues, joint pain and many other health issues. Adding these herbs to your diet can help compact and better manage these diseases. Read on as share herbs you can add to your diet as the weather transitions to better manage your health.

1. Ashwagandha

When your body feels tired or anxious during seasonal changes, Ashwagandha comes to the rescue. This ancient adaptogen helps your body manage stress, boosts immunity, and even supports better sleep. Think of it as your body's reset button when stress and weather gang up on you.

2. Tulsi

Every Indian home has that one Tulsi plant watching over the balcony and for good reason! Tulsi's antibacterial and anti-inflammatory powers help clear the respiratory tract, ease congestion, and even calm anxiety. Try Tulsi tea or add fresh leaves to warm water in the morning, it's nature's gentle immunity shot.

3. Giloy

Giloy is Ayurveda's famous “Amrita” or nectar of immortality, known for strengthening immunity and fighting infections. It's often recommended during seasonal flu or after illness. Overuse or unsupervised long-term consumption has been linked to rare cases of liver injury. Use it moderately and only after medical advice.

4. Turmeric

Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, is a powerful anti-inflammatory that helps your lungs, joints, and immune system stay calm during weather transitions. Pair it with black pepper for better absorption.

5. Ginger

Nothing says comfort like adrak chai on a cloudy day. Ginger supports digestion, clears mucus, and reduces inflammation. It's a hero for both your tummy and throat when the weather messes with your system.

6. Amla

Amla or Indian gooseberry is one of Ayurveda's most versatile tonics. Packed with Vitamin C and antioxidants, it strengthens your immune system and gives your skin a healthy glow. Amla juice or murabba in the morning is a simple way to stay resilient when everyone around is sneezing.

7. Mulethi

Sore throat? Mulethi's sweet roots are famous in Ayurveda for soothing irritation and easing cough. Its natural compounds even have mild antiviral properties. However, go easy as too much licorice can raise blood pressure in some people.

8. Triphala

Seasonal sluggishness often starts with your gut. Triphala, a blend of Amla, Haritaki, and Bibhitaki, helps keep digestion smooth and the gut microbiome happy. Modern studies show it may even help balance good bacteria in your intestines, a major immunity boost during weather shifts.

9. Neem

Monsoon humidity and mild winters can bring skin flare-ups and infections. Neem's antibacterial and antifungal compounds make it a great purifier, inside and out. Neem water rinses, neem leaves in your bath, or limited neem capsules can support your skin and immune defence.

10. Cinnamon & black pepper

These pantry staples don't just flavour your chai, they help your body adjust to seasonal temperature drops. Cinnamon improves circulation and blood sugar control, while black pepper boosts metabolism and enhances the absorption of turmeric's curcumin.

Together, they create that warming “kadha” effect your dadi always swore by.

The next time the weather turns moody, reach for these Ayurvedic allies and let your immunity stay as steady as possible.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

