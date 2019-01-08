Health Expert Luke Coutinho Tells Excess Salt, Sugar And Carbs Are Harmful For Overall Health: Know More About It

"Excess salt, sugar, carbs are the root causes of most health issues and low energy problems."

Health expert Luke Coutinho has always shed light on the health hazards related to the excessive intake of carbohydrates. In his recent Instagram post, the health coach goes on to say, "Excess salt, sugar, carbs are the root causes of most health issues and low energy problems." Excess of everything is bad and in the same way even the excess of sodium, sugar and simple carbs could also lead to several health hazards. In the following article, let us discover some of the health issues related to excessive consumption of salt, sugar and carbohydrates.

According to the Delhi based nutritionist, Monisha Ashokan, "Not only do salt, sugar and simple carbs contribute to obesity. They play a major role in contributing to lifestyle disorders like PCOD, thyroid, diabetes and cardio vascular diseases."

Excess salt and its effects on health:

If you take too much of salt in your diet it could put you at a higher risk of cardiovascular diseases. The simplest way to reduce the intake of salt is to restrict the intake of processed foods as these contain high amounts of salt. The nutritionist goes on to say, "Excess salt in the body in the form of processed foods, baking powder , packaged soups, pickles contributes to an increase in sodium levels in the body which causes conditions like hypertension."

Excess sugar and its effects on health:

High amounts of sugar can lead to obesity and many other health problems. These include high blood sugar levels, hypertension, thyroid and heart diseases. It could also make you feel sluggish, you many experience headaches and mood swings. On the other hand, a limited amount of sugar in your diet is always beneficial. It could help in weight management. It will also control your appetite and make you fell more emotionally balanced and energetic.

"We all know sugar in the form of sweets, ice creams, jams and jellies raises the level of blood glucose and causes diabetes, but sugar is a source carbohydrate which if not utilized by the body is stored as fat. An excess of sugar in the diet is also a contributor to Non alcoholic fatty liver disease. So it's better to eat them in moderation!" she added.

Excess carbs and its effect on health:

First of all, it is important to understand that all carbohydrates are not harmful for health. Carbohydrates are an essential nutrient and should be a part of a healthy diet. It helps in enhancing the mood, promote weight loss and it is good for the heart as it helps reduce bad cholesterol in the body. However, consuming excess refined carbs could lead to both short-term and long-term chronic diseases. Some carbohydrates are high in calories like sugar, bread, and grains. Refined carbohydrates could lead to poor health outcomes and these include white flour, white bread, pasta, noodles or any product made of white flour.

(Monisha Ashokan is a nutritionist at Nourish Me)

