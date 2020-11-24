Headstands Benefits: This Is How Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra Perfected Shirahsana

Shilpa Shetty Kundra learnt doing headstands with regular practice

When was the last time you tried a headstand? Has it been a week... a month or more? Well, we are here with the perfect motivation for you to do get back at this refreshing yoga asana today. Resuming exercising after a long break is definitely not going to be easy. Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines says that the most difficult part of doing a workout is making the decision to do it. Same goes for getting back to your yoga or exercise routine.

How Shilpa Shetty Kundra learnt to do headstands

Actress and yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently took to Instagram to share a video of her doing headstands. And yes, it was not easy for her as well. "Whoever thought it was easy for me... Nothing in life is.. till you try consistently. When I first tried the Shirshasana, or the headstand, almost 3 years ago with a bit of fear as I was told I wouldn't be able to since I suffered with cervical spondylosis," she shared on the caption of her IGTV.

Kundra says she started out late but made it her personal goal to try it with faith, belief and diligence that the mind if more powerful than the body.

In the video below, she shares her progress. From not being able to hold on the pose (headstand) to perfectly mastering its progressions, she mastered headstands with pure perfection. "It took me a few months to accomplish the mission I was on but nailed it nevertheless. Ever since, I practice this asana to sustain this accomplishment, no matter what happens."

Three years later, the actress says she feels "extremely happy" to know that she can still manage to perform and record herself doing a headstand or shirhasana, all by herself!

Health benefits of headstands

Not one but there are many ways a headstand can benefit you. First of all, the asana is great for your improving blood circulation. It increases blood supply to the brain and this helps in improving brain functioning and the functioning of all sensory organs in the head (eyes, ears, etc). It also increases blood circulation to the scalp, thus boosting hair growth. The asana can help improving concentration and focus, and also stress-relieving. It can improve digestion and reduce the fluid build-up in legs, ankles and feet.

Which asana have you perfected through practice? Let us know in the comments below!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.