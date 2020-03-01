Bhujangasana: Know Impressive Health Benefits Of Cobra Pose; Here Are The Steps To Perform This Yoga Pose

Bhujangasana can help you stimulate abdominal organs

Highlights Bhujangasana is good for your heart and lungs

Bhujangasana is known as cobra pose

It is also beneficial for your reproductive health

Bhujangasana is a back bending pose which is also a part of the traditional Surya Namaskar sequence coming at step 8, and step 20. In Sanskrit, the word Bhujangasana comes a combination of two words- 'bhujanga' which translates to 'cobra' or and 'asana' meaning 'posture'. Even visually it reflects the posture of a cobra that has its hood raised, and hence it is also known as 'Cobra Pose'.

Start your practise with Sukshma Vyayam or subtle exercises. These consist of gentle rotation of neck, arms, wrists, hips, ankles to slowly warm up the joints. Walk around briskly, and stretch and mobilize your muscles. This will prepare your body for a practice, and keep you safe from practice-related injuries. Before you attempt any back-bending postures, ensure that your body is sufficiently warmed up.

Bhujangasana: Benefits, precautions and steps for formation

Additionally, before you practise Bhujangasana, you can start with these preparatory poses:

Hasta Uthanasana

Setu Bandha Sarvangasana

Urdhva Mukha Svanasana

Tiryaka Bhujangasana

Formation of the posture

Lie on your stomach

Slowly raise your trunk and head with the support of the palms alone. The arms should be bent at the elbows

Arch your neck slightly backwards and look up

Make sure that your navel is pressed against the floor

Put pressure on your toes by pressing them onto the floor. After that, extend them out

Hold the asana for few seconds

Cobra pose can help you fight back related issues

Photo Credit: iStock

Cobra Pose: Step-by-Step Instructions

Step 1

Lie down flat on the floor on your stomach. Stretch your legs back with your toes out on the floor. Spread your palms on the floor under your shoulders and bring the elbows close to the sides of your body.

Step 2

Press the tops of the feet and thighs firmly into the floor.

Step 3

As you inhale, press your palms into the floor and begin to straighten the arms to lift the chest off the floor. Lift up only as much as till your navel, let your pelvis maintain a connection to the floor. Gently squeeze and firm your buttocks even as you keep pushing your navel center downwards.

Step 4

Be strong with your shoulder blades as you engage them to open up your chest forward. Make sure that you are distributing the backbend evenly throughout the entire spine.

Step 5

Hold the pose anywhere from 15 to 30 seconds, breathing easily. Release back to the floor with an exhalation.

Contraindications and Cautions

Please avoid this pose in case of:

Back injury

Carpal tunnel syndrome

Headache

Pregnancy

Modifications and Props

If you are very inflexible, we recommend that you initially practise this asana with the help of a prop rather than doing this pose on the floor. Brace a metal folding chair against a wall, place your hands on the front edge of the seat, balls of the feet on the floor and then attempt this pose.

Deepen the Pose

In order to challenge yourself, if you are flexible in the armpits, and chest you can turn Bhujangasana into a deeper back bend. Take the hands a little ahead to straighten your elbows, turning the arms outward. Engage the sternum to lift up straight toward the ceiling.

Benefits

Strengthens the spine Stretches chest and lungs, shoulders, and abdomen Tones the buttocks Stimulates abdominal organs Helps relieve stress and fatigue Opens the heart and lungs Soothes sciatica Therapeutic for asthma The male and female reproductive system improves Irregular menstrual cycle problems are rectified too With the increasing blood circulation your face gets a radiant look

Bhujangasana is very useful to keep your back healthy. Practise this asana individually or through the Surya Namaskar to make your spinal region strong and very agile. This posture can tone your body and the spinal nerves. Bhujangasana improves your digestion, liver and kidney functions as well.

(Grand Master Akshar is a Yoga Master, Spiritual Guide and Lifestyle Coach)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.