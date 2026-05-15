Gujarat To Organise 225 Summer Yoga Camps For Children Starting May 16

The Gujarat State Yog Board will organise around 225 summer yoga camps for children aged between seven and 15 across cities, talukas and villages in the state from May 16 to May 30, as part of a statewide initiative aimed at encouraging healthier lifestyles and reducing excessive screen exposure among children during the summer vacation period.

The “Summer Yoga Camp-2026” is being organised in connection with the observance of 'International Yoga Day' and will focus on introducing children to yoga and wellness practices from an early age.

The programme comes amid concerns over increasing mobile phone use among children, reduced physical activity, mental stress and irregular lifestyles.

According to the Board, the camps aim to promote “a healthy lifestyle, good values, discipline, self-confidence, concentration and positive thinking among children from an early age”.

The Board noted that the initiative has been designed to ensure that summer holidays become “an excellent opportunity not only for entertainment but also for the physical, mental and cultural development of children”.

Children attending the camps will receive training in yogasanas, pranayama, meditation, subtle exercises and recreational yoga activities.

Sessions on physical fitness, mental concentration, health awareness, Indian culture and life values will also be conducted during the camps.

Organisers said special activities would be held to help children develop teamwork, leadership qualities, positivity and disciplined lifestyles.

The camps are also intended to encourage children to spend time away from mobile phones and television screens and connect with yoga, health and nature.

The Board stated that yoga could serve as “an effective and natural solution to the growing health issues among children” in the digital age.

It added that regular yoga practice could help improve flexibility, memory, self-confidence and mental stability, which it described as important for children's overall development.

The Yog Board also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in promoting yoga internationally.

In its statement, the Board said, "Yoga had received a new identity and global recognition under his leadership and had evolved into a global way of healthy living."

"The programme is being organised under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, with encouragement from Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and support from Minister of State for Sports, Jayram Gamit," the Board added.

It also acknowledged the contribution of Gujarat State Yog Board Chairman Yogsevak Sheeshpal in promoting yoga across the state.

The Board has appealed to parents, students, teachers and community leaders to enrol as many children as possible in the camps so that they can “become responsible citizens of the nation and society with healthy bodies, positive minds and good values”.

Further details and registration information are available on the official website of the Gujarat State Yog Board.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)