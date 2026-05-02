International Yoga Day 2026: 6,000 People Perform 'Bhujangasana' To Set Asian Record

Over 6,000 yoga enthusiasts performed Bhujangasana in unison at Kanha Shanti Vanam in Telangana, entering the Asia Book of Records for the largest gathering performing the asana simultaneously, an official said on Saturday.

Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav and Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy led the participants in setting the Asian record, said a statement.

Thousands of enthusiasts gathered for Yoga Mahotsav, marking the 50-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga 2026. The event was organised by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga under the Ministry of Ayush, said the statement.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Kishan Reddy said, “Yoga is not merely India's ancient heritage but a priceless gift to humanity. Today, leaders, professionals, and people across the world practice Yoga and benefit from it.”

Highlighting the role of Yoga in nation-building, he said, “For India to become a Viksit Bharat by 2047, we must build a healthy, peaceful, and disciplined society. Yoga offers a practical and cost-effective solution to modern-day challenges such as stress, unhealthy lifestyles, and pollution.”

Reddy added that Hyderabad, already recognised globally for innovation and technology, should also emerge as a global hub for Yoga and holistic wellness.

Jadhav said, “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yoga has evolved into a global movement for holistic well-being, promoting physical health, mental clarity, and emotional balance.”

Emphasising India's growing role in wellness and health tourism, he said that Yoga has strengthened the country's identity as a global centre for wellness and holistic healthcare.

Highlighting the newly launched Yoga 365 initiative, he said, “Through the Yoga 365 campaign, the Ministry of Ayush, in collaboration with Habuild and MDNIY, is encouraging citizens to make Yoga an integral part of their daily lives.”

A 100-day free Yoga training programme is being conducted till June 21, targeting participation of over 1 lakh individuals and offering Yog Mitra certification.

The Minister announced that the next Yoga Mahotsav, marking the 25-day countdown to IDY 2026, will be organised at Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, symbolising the confluence of India's cultural heritage, architecture, and wellness traditions.

The Minister also appreciated the efforts of the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga and the Yoga Certification Board for conducting Yoga sessions over six months during World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan.

Monalisa Dash, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, acknowledged the contribution of the Institute and stated, “Kanha Shanti Vanam reflects the peace and balance that Yoga seeks to cultivate. This gathering is intended to ignite a nationwide movement towards health and unity.”

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